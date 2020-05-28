Remembering tabs for closed windows (accidental or not)
We are able to restore closed tabs, but when we close windows - we can't, even if they're pinned.
And if there is a browser crash, sometimes that happens too.
That's VERY frustrating, especially when you have tons of tabs, which often is a distinctive, main reason of using Vivaldi.
@giomac I think you already can, but I agree it may seem to be quite "hidden":
- Go to the "window" side panel
- Click on the little bin "Closed Tabs"
- Here you should find the last closed tabs, but also the last closed windows. Right click on a window to restore it.
However, I agree that a single button or shortcut to restore every tabs/windows closed accidentally (like a more powerful "ctrl+z") could still be needed, because I think that the tab or windows history only stores max 25 entries (even in the window panel).
When I close a window, if i look in the trash bin where closed tabs go, there is an item for the window allowing me to restore the entire window, as well as individual tabs, if I recall correctly. Not at my desk to test that last part, but I'm certain about restoring the closed window.
If you mean closing a window that is your only window, then you simply need to change your settings to restore your session on startup.
So that should cover your issues. Just remember that the trash bin only holds 25 items (a closed window counts as 1 item, just like a closed tab).
It sounds like you'd really enjoy using the Autosave Sessions Mod, which will save your current session every X minutes and keep the Y most recent autosaved sessions (two different variables).
I think it goes really well with the Advanced Panels Mod with Sessions Panel which is s mod that lets you create advanced panels and comes with an example which is the sessions panel. I find that panel extremely useful, but the Autosave Sessions Mod will protect you from ever losing your tabs and windows.
@Guilimote The trash bin is also available on the Tabs Bar in addition to the Window Panel.
@BoneTone Yes true, but I forgot that closed window were also available in this one... You're right :smiling_face_with_open_mouth_cold_sweat:
@Guilimote That'll happen. Give those mods a look... in my opinion they really complete the sessions feature set, and make it something truly useful in my workflow.
ricardo1970
@Guilimote I started using Vivaldi a few days ago, in Ubuntu 22.04. I had a crash and your tip saved the day. Thanks!
There could be a hotkey for reopening these, like in Chrome or Firefox, though.
