When I close a window, if i look in the trash bin where closed tabs go, there is an item for the window allowing me to restore the entire window, as well as individual tabs, if I recall correctly. Not at my desk to test that last part, but I'm certain about restoring the closed window.

If you mean closing a window that is your only window, then you simply need to change your settings to restore your session on startup.

So that should cover your issues. Just remember that the trash bin only holds 25 items (a closed window counts as 1 item, just like a closed tab).

It sounds like you'd really enjoy using the Autosave Sessions Mod, which will save your current session every X minutes and keep the Y most recent autosaved sessions (two different variables).

I think it goes really well with the Advanced Panels Mod with Sessions Panel which is s mod that lets you create advanced panels and comes with an example which is the sessions panel. I find that panel extremely useful, but the Autosave Sessions Mod will protect you from ever losing your tabs and windows.