Hi Vivaldi Developers,

I like Quick Commands (QC) very much and use it a lot. For me, it has replaced the functionality of tab bar which is distracting when there are many tabs. So I hide the tab bar and use QC for navigating between tabs.

Today I want to make a feature request to add an option to hide URLs of open tabs in QC popup window and make more room for the titles.

I visit research websites very often. While switching between tabs using QC, I find it a bit inconvenient to get a better knowledge of the tabs, as only part of the title is available. You can see from the screenshot below, that the similar URLs of the webpages from the same website take half the area of the QC window leaving only the other half for the titles which are more important in my use case.



A good example of this feature is the History section of QC when performing a search. It shows a lager part of the titles.



Another nice to have feature for QC is the ability for users to specify the QC popup window size, so they can increase the width to make more room for displaying long titles.

Best Regards,

James