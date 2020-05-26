[Quick Command] Add an option to hide URLs of tabs in Quick Command popup window
Hi Vivaldi Developers,
I like Quick Commands (QC) very much and use it a lot. For me, it has replaced the functionality of tab bar which is distracting when there are many tabs. So I hide the tab bar and use QC for navigating between tabs.
Today I want to make a feature request to add an option to hide URLs of open tabs in QC popup window and make more room for the titles.
I visit research websites very often. While switching between tabs using QC, I find it a bit inconvenient to get a better knowledge of the tabs, as only part of the title is available. You can see from the screenshot below, that the similar URLs of the webpages from the same website take half the area of the QC window leaving only the other half for the titles which are more important in my use case.
A good example of this feature is the History section of QC when performing a search. It shows a lager part of the titles.
Another nice to have feature for QC is the ability for users to specify the QC popup window size, so they can increase the width to make more room for displaying long titles.
Best Regards,
James
Pesala Ambassador
@admacro I think a simple column width adjustment slider would do the job. That would effectively also hide the URL if slid to the far right.
Being able to resize the Quick Commands dialog, and have Vivaldi remember the size, might also be useful.
@Pesala I agree on the resizing as I mentioned in my post.
Besides this, while I don't know how many people use Quick Command, I think it's a very useful feature. QC may be new to average or normal users, but not so much and contrarily even friendly to users familiar with apps and tools with command line interface. For these users (I'm among them), navigating using QC with keyboard is more convenient and efficient than using tab bar with mouse, especially when there are many open tabs leaving little room for the titles to tell different tabs apart.
