Vivaldi 'Dashboard'
I've not used Vivaldi for that much of a long time; but it's really impressive, the fact that they actually listen to their database is very unique. However, I think that they should add a built-in customizable dashboard as an option for the home page.
For example; I use a dashboard extension that has simple "apps" that you can put in; notes, to-do lists, etc. I know these are mostly already here, but Vivaldi should have different kinds of apps you can utilize on your dashboard; i.e. a HTML app that you can customize with HTML; a Wolf Ram Alpha search bar; etc.
Honestly, this is how I am thinking of the look of the 'dashboard';
-At the top, just like now; is a search bar; which can be changed into an omnibar or address bar if the user pleases in settings.
-Below that, could be a little bar of the speed dial, with small previews of the site (or a downloaded logo) just like our normal speed dial.
-Below the speed dial bar would be where the real fun begins; little app-like icons that open up something right on the home page. These could include things like a weather app, a to do list app, a journal app, etc.
-Users could create their own apps somehow. It could either be a UI that you could use to make something, more advanced coding (Vivaldi Extensions/Apps/Themes Store?) or even something else.
-At the bottom could be a social media bar; or perhaps a bar that they can customize to be like a small toolbar, having links to Vivaldi stuff such as the settings, forum, blog, etc. You could customize this as well.
Hopefully that wasn't too long, but I hope that this is seen by the Vivaldi staff. I don't know how long these take to code; but I hope it is something you can do.
~~Foxglove
madiso Translator
At the top, just like now; is a search bar; which can be changed into an omnibar or address bar if the user pleases in settings.
I prefer Chrome's/Firefox's approach - just make it a fake bar that focuses on the address bar, so users know where the real deal is.
Below the speed dial bar would be where the real fun begins; little app-like icons that open up something right on the home page. These could include things like a weather app, a to do list app, a journal app, etc.
Reminds me of speed dial extensions Opera used to have (apparently deprecated). Indeed, if those were just speeddial-shaped instead of "icons" as you suggested, it would make a lot more sense.
At the bottom could be a social media bar; or perhaps a bar that they can customize to be like a small toolbar, having links to Vivaldi stuff such as the settings, forum, blog, etc. You could customize this as well.
Bookmarks bar in speed dial perhaps? (as an option, for those who don't need it on all pages) Pretty sure someone has suggested that, but cannot find a topic for it now.
Pesala Ambassador
@madiso said in Vivaldi 'Dashboard':
Bookmarks bar in speed dial perhaps?
This has now been implemented in version 7.0: https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-on-desktop-7-0/
