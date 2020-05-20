I've not used Vivaldi for that much of a long time; but it's really impressive, the fact that they actually listen to their database is very unique. However, I think that they should add a built-in customizable dashboard as an option for the home page.

For example; I use a dashboard extension that has simple "apps" that you can put in; notes, to-do lists, etc. I know these are mostly already here, but Vivaldi should have different kinds of apps you can utilize on your dashboard; i.e. a HTML app that you can customize with HTML; a Wolf Ram Alpha search bar; etc.

Honestly, this is how I am thinking of the look of the 'dashboard';

-At the top, just like now; is a search bar; which can be changed into an omnibar or address bar if the user pleases in settings.

-Below that, could be a little bar of the speed dial, with small previews of the site (or a downloaded logo) just like our normal speed dial.

-Below the speed dial bar would be where the real fun begins; little app-like icons that open up something right on the home page. These could include things like a weather app, a to do list app, a journal app, etc.

-Users could create their own apps somehow. It could either be a UI that you could use to make something, more advanced coding (Vivaldi Extensions/Apps/Themes Store?) or even something else.

-At the bottom could be a social media bar; or perhaps a bar that they can customize to be like a small toolbar, having links to Vivaldi stuff such as the settings, forum, blog, etc. You could customize this as well.

Hopefully that wasn't too long, but I hope that this is seen by the Vivaldi staff. I don't know how long these take to code; but I hope it is something you can do.

~~Foxglove