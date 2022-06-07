Prioritize searching open tabs by URL or nickname
Vivaldi already has this functionality to search open tabs by their URL, but it usually prioritizes searches or going to the typed address. Additionally typing a bookmark nickname will always open a new tab, even if said bookmark is already open. An option to prioritize the search of open tabs when typing a URL or nickname would thus be welcomed.
Original feature request: Search open tabs by URL or nickname
Yes, Vivaldi already has the to search open tabs, but this is limited by the fact that you must type the title of the tab. Being able to search them by their URL, or their nickname if they are bookmarked would be very useful as well.
It already does with anything in the title or url (for example 47194 of the current one), so not sure what you mean. Typing nickname via F2 loads the correspondend bookmark instantly instead, which I prefer as a function, makes more sense too.
I see. Quick defaults to searching or going to the typed address, so I hadn't noticed it was already the case.
Typing nickname via F2 loads the correspondend bookmark instantly instead, which I prefer as a function, makes more sense too.
What if the bookmark was already open? Say you move to another tab, and then use quick commands again and type the nickname. Wouldn't it be better if the nickname sent you to the tab that was already opened instead opening the bookmark again?
@AltCode said in Search open tabs by URL or nickname:
What if the bookmark was already open? Say you move to another tab, and then use quick commands again and type the nickname. Wouldn't it be better if the nickname sent you to the tab that was already opened instead opening the bookmark again?
yes that for sure!
In vivaldi 6.9 there is now a new option in the address bar dropdown where open tabs will be highlighted.
