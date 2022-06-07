@npro

It already does with anything in the title or url (for example 47194 of the current one), so not sure what you mean.

I see. Quick defaults to searching or going to the typed address, so I hadn't noticed it was already the case.

Typing nickname via F2 loads the correspondend bookmark instantly instead, which I prefer as a function, makes more sense too.

What if the bookmark was already open? Say you move to another tab, and then use quick commands again and type the nickname. Wouldn't it be better if the nickname sent you to the tab that was already opened instead opening the bookmark again?