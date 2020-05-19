Context menu for per site extension permission
it would be great for privacy and performance to be able to control extensions ability to run on a per-domain/session basis.
brave has a basic but functioning implementation (screenshot)
[mod edit: updated title]
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
It's a good idea. But most well coded extensions already have the option to disable it on a per-site basis.
Is this feature not already implemented? If I visit the extensions page and view the details for an extension I get these options.
@Gwen-Dragon True. If this is a request for a context menu specifically, that would be good.
Yeah the context menu will be useful
huangzixuan897
I also want this feature.