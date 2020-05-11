Hello Community,

I am new here, so forgive me if that had been posted before, i tried to make a quick search but hundreds of topics with limited order are quite confusing.

So, here is my idea: When working with different browsers, many people have millions of tabs open. What is able in Vivaldi is to stack tabs, yet this gives only small improvement in organisational design. Therefore, what I dream of;

A project-based Browser.

What do I Imagine?

First, most people of nowadays work and private live have multiple projects at any point of time. This could include the Work projects, here e.g. academical research or as well in other fields of work (of whom I don't know of). Paired with personal projects as knee problems or the garden house one wants to build.

For me it often happens that I leave some of the tabs open, as I could not finish building the house yet or my knees will still hurt in several years, and projects take even more time. I could bookmark some pages but firstly this takes time and often the amount of tabs exceeds on what is realistic to bookmark (Only in some projects its realistic to remain with just a few bookmarks.) However, each of those is a different "Project". This means I end up with opening new tabs of another topic when not having closed the old tabs as i need them again. Yet something else is more urgent.

So, what I had suggested is a "button-based screen"(with this screen fastly accessible somewhere in the corner) like the bookmark screen but with different Projects. Every time you start working on a new Project, e.g. improving the health of your knee if you hadn't done so before, you create a new Button (=project) and name it once (or if you don’t name it, the name of your first search term within this project will appear).

So, what is supposed to happen now? once you open Vivaldi (in the project-based mode), this project-screen shows up. None of the tabs you had used before will be loaded. So, only once you click on one of the screens, Vivaldi opens the tabs connected to this project in a new window, yet leaves the other ones closed - they will therefore not use the computers resources besides very few bits to save the pages. Of course, multiple windows with different projects could be opened.

What does it help?

The tabs are clearly clustered according to the users wishes; even multiple open Tabs do not lead to total confusion. This possibility of creating new projects will automatically lead to less messy tab creations as the user will open a new project once he researches something different, to keep his old project(s) clean. Finished projects can be closed as a whole, without filtering the tabs, what is still of use and what not. A "temporary-project" that will automatically be deleted upon reopening Vivaldi could/should also be implemented to make quick unrelated research. Also, a project for "other" stuff that might be reused but is not related to one project might be possible. (similar to the normal browser settings of “home screen” or “reopen tabs of the last session”.) (outlook) A structure to view previously opened tabs in the clearest and most intuitive way can also be thought of. maybe users could even choose different themes here?

Here a simple view of how this might look like (book mark overview used)

Pros:

probably easy to implement

better organisation

saving performance

cons:

if activated: one more click upon opening the browser for random searches.

Please promote this Idea if you think it is a good one. Share, upvote, or if you're a programmer, implement. If you have questions, feel free to ask.

Also please add your thoughts on any missing pros and cons and specially any improvements you have to this Idea.

Thanks for your attention and best wishes,

Paul