Window panel visual effect optimization suggestions

Window panel can highlight the attention of activated tabs by fading inactive tabs

I copied the UI of vivaldi and made a rendering to let you understand my idea.

My idea is that activated tabs are displayed normally, while background tabs that are not activated are dimmed.

So that users can find the location of the current tab faster.

The dimmed background does not affect reading, and can also reduce the distraction of the user's browsing webpage when displayed on the same screen (I mean, the dual display of the window panel and the webpage) is like the screenshot below.

The window panel and the web page are displayed at the same time, but the white text of the window panel will compete with the web page for the user's visual attention.

If the inactive tabs of the window panel can be dimmed, users can focus on web browsing better.

When users want to switch tabs, they can better locate the current tab