Hey, an avid user of Vivaldi and an increasingly bigger tab-abuser here :face_with_stuck-out_tongue:

Can still remember when I thought more than 5-8 tabs were too many, but now I usually end up with 50+ at average, and sometimes hundreds of them, until I save and forget them in a new bookmarks folder

PS: I use Vivaldi in Norwegian, so I'm guessing a bit what the names/features are in English.

Anyhow, I love the current tab moving features, like stacking by host and tab dragging, but have a few more in mind,

since tab dragging is a hassle when you have tons of tabs.

One is when you right-click a tab group;

'Add current/active tab to tab group', that simply moves whatever tab you're active in into the selected group.

Other is when you right-click a tab itself;

'Move tab to tab group', which gives you a list of the current tab groupings, whether they just are numbered by position left->right, or named after first tab in the group. Alternatively, if you could give names to the tab groups this would be a lot more manageable though.

Lastly, while writing this I remembered a few times where I've lost all the tabs I've had running, due to different reasons.

One could be simply while Vivaldi instantly shut down, like a crash in Vivaldi or when my computer has crashed.

Another reason can be if I open several windows, but close the main window before I close one of the extra windows.

(Can usually save them by opening Vivaldi again from Windows, before I shut down final window).

Wondered then if an autosave feature (As a session) would be possible, that either save when it detects changes in tab (Except mass deletion of tabs), etc or in time intervals. I manually do this sometimes, just so I don't have all my tabs lost on me when/if it happens.

Sorry for the wall of text, but I do appreciate everything you're doing with Vivaldi

Especially love the 'show tab group side-by-side' which I recently discovered