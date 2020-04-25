I like the new clock feature (in vivaldi 3.0), with alarms and so on!

But I would like to be able to make it visible all the time, if I wish. It is now a very small digit clock in one corner of the browser. It would be nice if:

a) the clock could be set to appear permanently, in a bigger version (digits or analogue)

b) the clock's appearance could be customizable

why? because seeing a clock permanently is often much more useful than just knowing it is there and having to click on it. This is similar to the reason why a lot of people still prefer to wear a wrist watch instead of relying on their mobile phone clock. The wrist watch is there, easy to be seen, while for the mobile phone clock you need to take your phone out of wherever it is and then search visually on it's screen to find the digits and read them.

For many people, also, the image of an analogically shown time is much more faster grasped than the image of the digits of a digital clock, showing the same time (this is a cognitive problem that I won't get into detail here and now But the interested ones could start by reading this forum thread ).