I like the new clock feature (in vivaldi 3.0), with alarms and so on!
But I would like to be able to make it visible all the time, if I wish. It is now a very small digit clock in one corner of the browser. It would be nice if:
a) the clock could be set to appear permanently, in a bigger version (digits or analogue)
b) the clock's appearance could be customizable
why? because seeing a clock permanently is often much more useful than just knowing it is there and having to click on it. This is similar to the reason why a lot of people still prefer to wear a wrist watch instead of relying on their mobile phone clock. The wrist watch is there, easy to be seen, while for the mobile phone clock you need to take your phone out of wherever it is and then search visually on it's screen to find the digits and read them.
For many people, also, the image of an analogically shown time is much more faster grasped than the image of the digits of a digital clock, showing the same time (this is a cognitive problem that I won't get into detail here and now But the interested ones could start by reading this forum thread ).
Pesala Ambassador
@horia Hold down the shift key to move the clock to the address bar where it will be bigger, always visible (except in fullscreen), and more in your face. Right-click to show Button Style, Image only if you want an analogue version.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
Additionally, a clock can also be displayed in the panel:
History Clock (keeping easter egg alive):
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/36080/history-clock-keeping-easter-egg-alive
greybeard Ambassador
As an "Option" sure... takes up valuable screen space.
Pesala Ambassador
@JohnConnorBear It is a bit different with a product like this where the developers want to produce a product for mass use that changes over time with user feedback.
People should feel free to request anything, no matter how unnecessary it may seem to others. Only 19 people voted for the original Status Bar clock feature, but it was implemented. It only becomes a problem when some users don't know the difference between asking and demanding. As you say, if they were paying, they would have to pay more to get what they want to be done, then they might change their tune.
If you sort the feature request forum by number of votes, you will notice that by page 57 of 114 pages all requests have 3 or fewer votes. I heard that the team discusses a couple of times a year about the top requests with 50+ votes, but what actually gets implemented does not depend only on user votes.
