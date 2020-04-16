as you may know, or at least linux users knows, every music or video app on the gnome linux desktop have a play/pause/skip bar on the notifications tray and even facebook videos, at least for vivaldi have it, would be nice if the same could be done for other videos, it would be really useful so you can sometimes play or pause the sound without the need to know which tab is it...

i guess the function in gnome is called "mpris" and considering facebook videos already have it maybe it's easily doable

Edit : seem like the function is already there but it need polishing as it does not work sometimes