Filter keyboard shortcuts by pressing the shortcut
-
Self-explanatory.
Writing
Ctrl+Shift+....is too much (and yeah, at least typing works )
Mod Edit
Topic moved from Vivaldi for Windows category
-
ukanuk Ambassador
Do you mind explaining with a bit more detail? I have no idea what context you're talking about lol.
-
@ukanuk As I understand it, he would like to be able in settings search box to find where a shortcut is associated by simply pressing that shortcut and not by writing Ctrl, Shift, Alt and the key as text.
So far it's only possible to do this by focusing in any keyboard setting field, and trying the key combo. If it's already assigned to something else, it's said "Shortcut <keycombo X> is already assigned to "XYZ" command", else it simply assigns the keycombo, which has to be cleared afterward.
-
For the sake of verifying, yes, exactly that.
An example dialog of a program that does that:
-
-
Pesala Ambassador
It is no longer possible to search for a shortcut in settings by writing Ctrl+Alt+...
This useful behaviour was lost several versions ago. It would be much better to search by pressing the shortcut to search in the Settings search field, as per this feature request.