@ukanuk As I understand it, he would like to be able in settings search box to find where a shortcut is associated by simply pressing that shortcut and not by writing Ctrl, Shift, Alt and the key as text.

So far it's only possible to do this by focusing in any keyboard setting field, and trying the key combo. If it's already assigned to something else, it's said "Shortcut <keycombo X> is already assigned to "XYZ" command", else it simply assigns the keycombo, which has to be cleared afterward.