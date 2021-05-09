Share blocking sources
Now that I started trying out Vivaldi's inbuilt adblock, I'd be interested what filter lists everyone uses to maybe find new ones that are useful.
That's my additional ones to the standard. Not much atm since I'm using a custom hosts file anyway. It's mostly the setup I ran with ublock.
https://easylist-downloads.adblockplus.org/antiadblockfilters.txt
https://easylist.to/easylist/fanboy-annoyance.txt
https://easylist.to/easylistgermany/easylistgermany.txt
// EDIT 22/04/20: Fixed link to UboUnbreak.
I'm not playing too much with the native blocker but I have:
[Adblocker]
(EasyList)
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/easylist/easylist-current.txt[V-Default]
(Nocoin list)
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/hoshsadiq/adblock-nocoin-list/master/nocoin.txt
(No EU Cookies nags)
https://www.i-dont-care-about-cookies.eu/abp/
(Pete Lowe)
https://pgl.yoyo.org/adservers/serverlist.php?hostformat=adblockplus&mimetype=plaintext[V-Default]
(UblockUnbreak)
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/unbreak.txt
[Tracker]
[V-Default]
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/easylist/easyprivacy-current.txt
[V-Default]
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/ddg/tds-v2-current.json
Lists I have on Nano(Ubo Fork) but not yet on native blocker:
- (Adblock Warning Removal List)
https://easylist-downloads.adblockplus.org/antiadblockfilters.txt
- (Malware Domains)
https://easylist-downloads.adblockplus.org/malwaredomains_full.txt
- (NanoBase. Untested but should work)
https://github.com/NanoAdblocker/NanoFilters/blob/master/NanoFilters/NanoBase.txt
- (NanoDefender)
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/NanoAdblocker/NanoFilters/master/NanoMirror/NanoDefender.txt
- (UblockBadware)
https://github.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/blob/master/filters/badware.txt
- (UblockPrivacy)
https://github.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/blob/master/filters/privacy.txt
- (UblockResourceAbuse)
https://github.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/blob/master/filters/resource-abuse.txt
OT: There's Vivaldi on a Nano Filter
- (Adblock Warning Removal List)
@Hadden89 said in Share blocking sources:
OT: There's Vivaldi on a Nano Filter
O:
I don't see what this does though. very suspect
About the malware domains, on both Android and desktop I prefer doing this with a hosts file. A safe standard is Steven Black's well maintained collection of hosts files, which includes most of the filter lists you can find on standard µblock: https://github.com/StevenBlack/hosts. I wrote a small script to download and implement from the source automatically, which makes keeping this up to date easy.
@luetage I prefer to keep blocking in a relaxed status: (ab)using host lists tends to break sites too often.
But I totally agree doing via them is way better - faster and secure.
Folgore101
I'm content with little, those already integrated:
EasyList
EasyList Italy
And as additions:
https://easylist.to/easylist/fanboy-annoyance.txt
https://easylist-downloads.adblockplus.org/easylist-cookie.txt
With today's update, from the first rehearsals, i could already be satisfied. Let's see how it goes over the next few days.
stardepp Translator
I don't know if you can use https://filterlists.com/ for Vivaldi's built-in adblock...maybe one of you can tell.
With https://filterlists.com/ you can add Adblockplus or uBlock Origin filters to block Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Google Tracker and other.
@stardepp If you choose lists with ABP icon and go to view you can copy the url for vivaldi adblocker lists (they're compatible).
Nano/Ubo/AdGuard/AdNauseam will work too - excluding maybe few specific lists as NanoDefender one which may need the companion extension.
stardepp Translator
@Hadden89 ...Good to know...I just tried it...and it works...Vivaldi always excites me again
Apologies if any of these have been mentioned already, but I'm just going to copy and paste from my notes
Is correct to presume this list won't work ?
While I'm pretty satisfied with the native blocker I miss a bit this anti-adblocker list and sometimes the element hider (but this as I'm bad to do manual rules and I don't know yet which Ubo rule-set are supported).
Adguard lists seems to break a lot of sites, for example.
Nothing better than energized pro. It combines all good sources into one. and have daily updates..
@EvilSpark Great collection. I'll add to bookmarks. Let see if I find a list only for ads wall there.
No, it works. Don't let the title fool you. When you load it you will see the number of rules that the blocker will use
@sjudenim It works. A quick way to make rules?
Maybe an extension which only serve as element hider.
(Enabling UbO just to do that seems exaggerate)
@Gurmeetim That’s a hosts file. You might as well implement it on operating system level.
Hi,
Saw some AdBlock to uBlock converters, but couldn't find any reversed, uBlock to AdBlock.
Does anyone know a way to do it?
On Mobile, many uBlock lists fails, even custom ones doesn't work so it's to convert them.
Thx
@Zalex108 I don’t think it makes much sense “converting” lists. Vivaldi doesn’t support some adblock selectors yet and whether ublock has it’s own format and additional selectors I don’t know. But Vivaldi can’t use list entries which use unsupported selectors. There’s nothing you can do about it. Meanwhile loading either ublock or adblock lists works just fine in Vivaldi, it’s just that unsupported list entries will be ignored.
Did a custom list but most of the entries are incompatible.
I'll ask whether there's a list about what is supported, if there's any already don't know about.
Thx