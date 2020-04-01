Make Adding Bookmarks Easier
ThatRossChap
It is extremely cumbersome that, when I go to add a bookmark, the bookmark folders and subfolders are all expanded, meaning that, for someone like myself with many of them, it can take an age to add bookmarks. Surely it could be possible that the 'Adding bookmarks' tab resembles in its layout and design the same as the primary bookmarks tab, where subfolders are opened through selection? Additionally, a search bar in the top of the 'add bookmarks' tab would make it easier to find exactly the folder you wish to add the page to.
greybeard Ambassador
@ThatRossChap Also, the search bar does not get Focus when one opens it from the sidebar.
Vivaldi 2.12.1867.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Revision ab4fa4a166a4faadb9508fe78c93c50d738f933f
OS Windows 10 OS Version 1909 (Build 18363.752)
To search for a folder, just start typing its name.
@greybeard I reported this as a bug:
(VB-64722) Search Field should have Focus on opening Panels
However, it could be a feature since the Bookmarks, Downloads, Notes, and Window Panel remember their last used focus. The search field in the History Panel does get focus.
