In Chrome, there is a flag #enable-tab-grid-layout. With the help of this flag, one can change the way how their tab switcher looks like. Make it appear like Vivaldi grid layout.

In Vivaldi, it's really uncomfortable to navigate through tab switcher. Just enabling this flag will solve lots of problems for me at least.

I prefer the original chrome tab switcher most due to its easy operation.

The tab strip looks good but to be fair, it's pretty useless. No one's gonna move their fingers to the top of big screens mobile phone. It was only good until 5 inches of phones were used.