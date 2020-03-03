"Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed" option in the VIVALDI settings!
-
"Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed" this option is hidden in the main Vivaldi settings, and the way to open it - is type, chrome://settings . Please add this option in the main vivaldi settings
-
Is there any documentation about this setting?
I was not aware of it and trying to find out what exactly is meant with "background apps" leaves me still a bit puzzled.
-
@goedl This setting is used by some extensions. I've noticed that VPN extensions use this feature, there may be others.
-
@pointofview Vote for Move Chromium Settings to Vivaldi’s Settings.
It is an ongoing process that may take years. If there are any specific chrome settings that you need to access frequently, bookmark them. For example:
-
@LonM said in "Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed" option in the VIVALDI settings!:
... by some extensions.... may be others.
Thanks but I asked because that's exactly what i figured myself
I turned it of (it seems to be default on).
-
@goedl If you have extenstion like browsec or other that working on the background. And if you close Vivaldi, and then you open vivaldi, Vivaldi will open mUUUUCh faster than without this option. Some people using this option in chrome only for it, for fast opening browser.
-
@Pesala Maybe the best solution would be to insert a link in the vivaldi settings to the chrome settings, for example, 'advanced settings, chromium settings, other settings' so that people do not try to search them through Google when they accidentally turned off this feature in the tray.
-
@pointofview Try adding the chrome settings page as a web panel. That seems to work well. Use separate width to give it sufficient horizontal space.
-
pointofview
@Pesala i can find many things to add this page everywhere, except the place that it should be - in the settings:) Also, this suggestion not for me, but for others who trying to find this option, but they can't. So, ok, thanks for the lifehack
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-