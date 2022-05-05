If they do this, they should add Vimium-like insert mode shortcut to send shortcuts to the webpage temporarily, and exclusion rules to permanently enable sending some or all shortcuts to the page, in order not to break site functionality — some sites have useful shortcuts.

I currently use Vimium to basically achieve this feature request. Vimium prevents websites from overriding the shortcut, but flexible enough to allow sending through some keys temporarily or permanently. E.g. on Youtube I want to use jkl keys for website's own functionality, so they are on the exclude list for https://www.youtube.com/* , but I use other shortcuts like c rarely, so they normally perform their Vivaldi/Vimium functions, and when I want to send c shortcut to Youtube, I press i first to enter insert mode. (It even has a normal mode shortcut to disable website exclusions temporarily, e.g. use jkl keys on Youtube for their normal Vimium functions.) This works well enough, but now perfect as not all Vivaldi commands have Vimium counterparts since extensions' access to things is limited; and some things are buggy specifically on Vivaldi, e.g. if I create a new tab with Vimium's t shortcut, the address bar is not focused due to a bug in Vivaldi so I prefer Vivaldi's single-key t shortcut, which does allow websites to override it. But even if this feature request is implemented, and implemented in a Vimium-like flexible manner so I have no need for Vimium for most shortctus, I would keep the extension around, as it has additional functionality like link hints, find mode with regex, better working next page function than Vivaldi's "Fast Forward", additional commands not yet available on Vivaldi like "Go up the URL hierarchy", etc.

Currently Vivaldi has a "Disable Keyboard Shortcuts" shortcut, which might work similar to Vimium's "insert mode", but isn't as flexible. On Vimium, I can enter insert mode on a page, which then gets the shortcuts, but other tabs continue to work normally. With Vivaldi's "Disable Keyboard Shortcuts", everything is disabled everywhere, so I can't even Ctrl+Tab away from the tab, so it's only useful for the process of "Disable Keyboard Shortcuts -> Type the one shortcut to be sent to the page -> Reenable Keyboard Shortcuts". As for the exclusion rules functionality I mentioned, something like the Firefox permission mentioned above would roughly work, again not as flexibly as Vimium's allow certain keys on certain websites model.