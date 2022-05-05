Prevent websites from disabling the default context menu
-
Some websites replace or disable right-click/context menus, either for elements or the entire site. But, this isn't necessarily in the interest of the user. I think, being able to still access the normal context menu in all such situations would be empowering.
//MODEDIT: see also: Stop websites from reassigning Vivaldi shortcuts
-
Would not hate if this was included in vivaldi, but for now see https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/allow-right-click/hompjdfbfmmmgflfjdlnkohcplmboaeo
-
@vekkq try to disable javascript for the site, by clicking on the lock icon on the left of the url then Site settings.
-
@ian-coog disabling javascript often makes a site completely unusable though.
-
@vekkq You can enable javascript on a per site basis with the addressbar icon.
The majority of browser exploits are mitigated doing this.
-
This feature should be return just like the good old Opera inside Site Settings similar to Popup, Notification, JavaScript, Sound ...etc.
-
Tipp: sometimes Ctrl+RightMouseButton twice helps to override context menu block at a web site.
-
barbudo2005
Try this extension : Allow Right-Click. It works like a charm.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/allow-right-click/hnafhkjheookmokbkpnfpmemlppjdgoi
https://add0n.com/allow-right-click.html
-
@barbudo2005
thank you, this works.
-
solidsnake Ambassador
-
Some websites, eg Telegram-Web, overrides right click menu, so it's not possible to open native Vivaldi right click menu on the element, eg to inspect the element.
Example of such element you can see here: https://swisnl.github.io/jQuery-contextMenu/demo.html
In Mozilla Firefox this overriden right click behavior can be disabled via shift+rightClick action.
Will be good to have the same feature in Vivaldi too!
-
i recommend Browser Boost extension >> https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/browser-boost-дополнитель/akknpgblpchaoebdoiojonnahhnfgnem
<< it has option Enable Right Click for forcing context menu by RMB