Option to disable Automatic Gain Control
-
When using WebRTC pages, chromium based browsers by default have AGC (Automatic Gain Control) enabled and there isn't any way to turn it off anymore. This automatically adjusts the microphone level in a WebRTC video conference in an effort to remove background noise. This is useful in some circumstances, but not useful in others.
Only Chromium based browsers are affected. Firefox has AGC disabled by default.
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-