I would like to suggest that we can switch to opened tabs from the address bar, like we can on Firefox and Chrome (with the #omnibox-tab-switch-suggestions and #omnibox-tab-switch-suggestions-dedicated-row flags)

Right now, Vivaldi displays a few groups of URLs while you're typing, including: Frequently Used, Search, Typed and History - but no "Tabs" group.



I figured that in Quick Commands I can alternate between tabs



So my suggestion here is to add an option to that allows for the user to add the same "Tabs" groups we have with Quick Commands to the Address Bar.

The reasoning behind having this also in the Address Bar even with that in the Quick Commands tool is that it is quite useful to have a suggestion for an already opened tab when you're typing the address to maybe open it again and replicate it (even more so if you have many tabs opened).