Switch to opened tabs from the address bar
I would like to suggest that we can switch to opened tabs from the address bar, like we can on Firefox and Chrome (with the
#omnibox-tab-switch-suggestionsand
#omnibox-tab-switch-suggestions-dedicated-rowflags)
Right now, Vivaldi displays a few groups of URLs while you're typing, including: Frequently Used, Search, Typed and History - but no "Tabs" group.
I figured that in Quick Commands I can alternate between tabs
So my suggestion here is to add an option to that allows for the user to add the same "Tabs" groups we have with Quick Commands to the Address Bar.
The reasoning behind having this also in the Address Bar even with that in the Quick Commands tool is that it is quite useful to have a suggestion for an already opened tab when you're typing the address to maybe open it again and replicate it (even more so if you have many tabs opened).
This is how this is implemented in other browsers:
Chrome with
#omnibox-tab-switch-suggestionsflag activated (you have to click in the button, othrwise it opens the website again, which is pretty inconvenient):
Chrome with both
#omnibox-tab-switch-suggestionsand
#omnibox-tab-switch-suggestions-dedicated-rowflags activated:
Firefox (it is displayed as a switch to tab option, but it is never prioritized):
I guess that if it were to be implemented on Vivaldi it would look consistent if it matched opened tabs be a hierarchical group such as "Search Google", "Typed" and "History" - in the same fashion we can find over Quick Commands
It is worth noting that ominobox flags can be turned on, but they won't have any effect on vivaldi as vivaldi uses a custom address bar.
@LonM True, thank you. I tested it myself!
For this reason I believe that maybe something more similar to how tabs look in Quick Commands of Vivaldi itself could be implemented in the address bar.
I wonder, if this idea is considered to implement by the developers?
The easiest way to go to a frequently visited webpage is opening it on a new page, instead of finding it in a long list of opened ones. It would be helpful if the browser can remind me that an existing page was already opened when I type in the URL and offer me a shortcut to switch to it.
@zhangdl That's also my reasoning!
And also by the fact that this feature is already implemented in the Quick Commands tab (pressing F2), adding "Opened Tabs" to the list of options when you are typing in the address bar sounds like a move in the right direction.
I want to add I'd love to see this feature make its way into Vivaldi. It helps keeps how many tabs I have open more manageable by switching to an already open tab vs. forgetting I've already created it a few days back in another window or tab group.
This is now possible in vivaldi 6.8 - read more here: https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/desktop-releases/vivaldi-on-desktop-6-8/
