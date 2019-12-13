@alessandro-pian Why do you prefer the vertical carousel of tabs over the grid tab switcher?

Personally, I like the performance of the vertical carousel of tabs but that is an implementation issue of the grid tab switcher. There's the one handed usability in not having to reach to the opposite side. You can also simply swipe to see your incognito tabs On the other hand, the grid tab switcher lets you see more and rearrange tabs.

Please correct me if I didn't understand correctly

Edit: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/41178/non-grid-tab-layout