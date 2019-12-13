Scrollable open tabs in the form of cards
alessandro.pian
Hello
What I find the Android version of Vivaldi dragging behind is the "open tab" view, whose layout is in the form of a matrix of icons.
The scrolling card structure, as in Chrome, is still unbeaten in flexibility of use.
I have not found any previous topic on this, and I am not sure if we want Vivaldi to align to the most popular browser, but it would be good to improve this UI feature.
Thank you
poopooracoocoo
@alessandro-pian Why do you prefer the vertical carousel of tabs over the grid tab switcher?
Personally, I like the performance of the vertical carousel of tabs but that is an implementation issue of the grid tab switcher. There's the one handed usability in not having to reach to the opposite side. You can also simply swipe to see your incognito tabs On the other hand, the grid tab switcher lets you see more and rearrange tabs.
Please correct me if I didn't understand correctly
Edit: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/41178/non-grid-tab-layout
I've never wanted to rearrange tabs.
The card view offers a larger view of other tabs, letting me use them as a reference in my current tab without having to switch to a previous tab (deal with its reload), then back to my primary tab, which could have a form that I'll now need to start from the beginning because it just triggered a reload, too.
