Often users need to post something like a host/domain name to explain something. But I think it's a bad idea to automatically create a link for these, unless the link is prefixed with a protocol like http(s) or ftp for instance.

As an example, say a user reports suspect traffic by Vivaldi (possibly by an extension) going to a site like malwareSEO.com . We certainly don't want to increase the "PageRank" score of such a site by linking to it from a reputable site like vivaldi.net . Many of the long-timers have learned to use code tags for such text, but we can't expect new users to do the same.

I don't know if this is something built-in to NodeBB or it uses a plugin to accomplish this, but maybe there's a setting to turn off automatic linking of just hostname/domain texts?