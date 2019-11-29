Turn off automatic link-creation from hostname/domains
Often users need to post something like a host/domain name to explain something. But I think it's a bad idea to automatically create a link for these, unless the link is prefixed with a protocol like http(s) or ftp for instance.
As an example, say a user reports suspect traffic by Vivaldi (possibly by an extension) going to a site like
malwareSEO.com. We certainly don't want to increase the "PageRank" score of such a site by linking to it from a reputable site like
vivaldi.net. Many of the long-timers have learned to use
codetags for such text, but we can't expect new users to do the same.
I don't know if this is something built-in to NodeBB or it uses a plugin to accomplish this, but maybe there's a setting to turn off automatic linking of just hostname/domain texts?
