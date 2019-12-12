Hi,

about:config, chrome:config and vivaldi:config currently redirect to vivaldi://config, but there is nothing of interest.

about:vivaldi redirects to vivaldi://vivaldi, but there is also nothing.

about:chrome redirects to vivaldi://settings/help

I want to suggest to redirect to something useful where people typing these addresses might want to end up, like vivaldi://flags/ or settings.

Best regards, HM

[moved here on suggestion by @Gwen-Dragon ]