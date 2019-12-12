(better) use for about:config, vivaldi:config and similar
HughMongoose
Hi,
about:config, chrome:config and vivaldi:config currently redirect to vivaldi://config, but there is nothing of interest.
about:vivaldi redirects to vivaldi://vivaldi, but there is also nothing.
about:chrome redirects to vivaldi://settings/help
I want to suggest to redirect to something useful where people typing these addresses might want to end up, like vivaldi://flags/ or settings.
Best regards, HM
[moved here on suggestion by @Gwen-Dragon ]
greybeard Ambassador
I have "vivaldi://vivaldi-urls/" as a web panel. I can get everything I need from there (Rt click and Open in New Tab or Window if you prefer).
Streptococcus
@HughMongoose said in (better) use for about:config, vivaldi:config and similar:
What I get with those addresses is "This site can't be reached."
A Former User
@Streptococcus Read last 5 words of the longest line and last 4 words of the line below it.
A Former User
@Gwen-Dragon No no, the page doesn't exist even as
vivaldi://
