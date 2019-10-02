Notes Widget
francescomariani
Would be great to have a shortcut or widget to take you directly to the notes.
TheQuantumAlpha
A widget that would display either a single note, list view, or tiled.
And a quick compose button.
@TheQuantumAlpha this would be so cool! What is Vivaldi Team view on this? It's been requested for some time now.
@LonM
@cedricdes I have merged the most direct duplicates.
What is Vivaldi Team view on this?
There currently isn't any plan for this, as far as I know.
@francescomariani , as workarround you can use the Blue Velvet Editor from the SSuite, I do so in my Phone and also in my Laptop. Files a saved locally in Html format, so you can literally copy Webpages wit it's original UI and links in it, apart of taking notes.
lukaskarabec Translator
I agree, I would love that too.
Vivaldi has a 'Vivaldi Notes' Tshirt in its shop. So they must be serious about Vivaldi Notes Go Vivaldi! a widget please!
romulo.godoi
That would be very helpful.