Standalone / Separate Notes from phone app, for easier direct access
Notes is the one thing I wish isn't baked into browser, wish it is separate so easier it's easy to use it as a normal notes app.
For devs: An easier alternative to making a whole new app would be to present the notes view as a shortcut that can be added to the home screen.
theprawn Ambassador
@LonM yes! I'd use that shortcut
@LonM In Android it's called "launcher activity".
Single app can register multiple launcher activities and offer many icons that could start totally different "views" which actually are parts of the same application.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/31062/include-notes-browser-editor-in-mobile-version/3
This would be so cool! What is Vivaldi Team view on this? It's been requested for some time now.
It'd be great to have external APIs so that other apps could integrate with Vivaldi Notes. Congrats on the iOS release though!