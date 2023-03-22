Choose default download folder location
When I download a large file, for example a podcast, I would like to save it directly to the SD card rather than internal storage.
Chrome somewhat has this option, but only offers the predefined folder Android/data/com.chrome..../files which is not really convenient.
In Opera it is possible to choose any random folder as default. Furthermore, it even asks where to save the file before starting the download. This would be a very nice feature for Vivaldi.
Yep. Allowing to choose the path would be nice
(We can save on sd card, but can't choose where yet)
@dewey This is already possible. The first time I downloaded something it popped up a dialog asking where I wanted to save it with the Downloads folder selected. I made sure not to check the box that says "Don't show again" so it always pops up. Not certain how to reset the dialog if you've already told it you don't want to be asked again, but there's a way somewhere I'm sure.
Being able to choose the path like @Hadden89 suggests would be nice, but you can download directly to the SD card just like Chrome.
@mods probably should edit title again to say choose "path" rather than "location."
Any chance of being able to choose an SD card folder for downloads in next beta?
Komposten Translator
@barky The current Vivaldi Android Snapshot offers SD Card as an option (but it doesn't let you choose which folder on the SD card).
Would be nice to be able to choose anywhere in the file system, though.
This needs a change, because setting a fixed SD card download path location on the data folder was a terrible mistake. People who access their downloads through the file explorer and don't know much about the Android file system become puzzled as to where the file went.
Viv team, please give us the ability to set custom download path locaitons.
This issue should really be brought to the attention of the Chromium dev team. Vivaldi is doing what Chromium does. The proper place to fix this is in the Chromium code base, and then once fixed upstream Vivaldi will also pick up the fix.
Edit: Vivaldi fixing it themselves would be a mistake that would only open the door for a likely regression down the road. Every time Vivaldi picks up the new Chromium version, they would have to fix this again. Meaning it is not a one-time fix for the Vivaldi team to do it. It just increases the complexity of maintaining Vivaldi, increases the workload every Chromium update, and with Murphy's Law if something can happen it will happen. At some future Chromium update, this fix would either get missed or done incorrectly, perhaps because of another change in the underlying Chromium code rendering the previous fix invalid. And it will break Vivaldi again.
So the best thing for Vivaldi, the correct fix for Vivaldi, is to have the change made in Chromium. If someone who is effected by this already has a user on their system they could quickly report it there and then post the relevant tracking number or link to the thread back here in this thread so others can track it or voice their support for the change over there as well.
make it possible to choose the download folder
I need that feature too.
Samuelitooooo
@veto88 It's strange because I have a toggle in my settings called "Ask where to save files" and it's turned on, but I cannot do anything about the given Download location directly above that.
Vivaldi separates my Vivaldi downloads from the rest, and I don't want that.
strelniece
Yes, really missing to choose exactly wich folder to download to, not only as today, to choose between the phone or card.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
We think it should be possible to add such a feature, so we've added this request to our pipeline (list of features we'd like to implement at some point).
SoleInvictus
@pafflick please do! That's my one gripe with Chromium based browsers. Sometimes I want to specify where a download goes.