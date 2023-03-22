This issue should really be brought to the attention of the Chromium dev team. Vivaldi is doing what Chromium does. The proper place to fix this is in the Chromium code base, and then once fixed upstream Vivaldi will also pick up the fix.

Edit: Vivaldi fixing it themselves would be a mistake that would only open the door for a likely regression down the road. Every time Vivaldi picks up the new Chromium version, they would have to fix this again. Meaning it is not a one-time fix for the Vivaldi team to do it. It just increases the complexity of maintaining Vivaldi, increases the workload every Chromium update, and with Murphy's Law if something can happen it will happen. At some future Chromium update, this fix would either get missed or done incorrectly, perhaps because of another change in the underlying Chromium code rendering the previous fix invalid. And it will break Vivaldi again.

So the best thing for Vivaldi, the correct fix for Vivaldi, is to have the change made in Chromium. If someone who is effected by this already has a user on their system they could quickly report it there and then post the relevant tracking number or link to the thread back here in this thread so others can track it or voice their support for the change over there as well.