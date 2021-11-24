Allow toggling (or remove) the bottom bar
madiso Translator
Please let the users disable the bottom bar and relocate its items to the main menu, similar to how Chromium has 5 items at the top of the menu.
Having a separate toggle could allow enabling it when the addressbar is on the bottom or even on tablets (could come useful in 7" portrait ones).
Edit: the bottom bar now longer exists in tablet view.
Edit 2: rephrased to allow for a separate toggle.
LogicDaemon
Currently bottom bar covers input field on m.vk.com, which is really annoying and nearly breaks the site. And there's no way to scroll further down, as input field is at bottom of the page already!
I can type blindly, then close keyboard to see what I typed, but even positioning of cursor to make edits requires ninja skills, as once I release finger from input bar, both keyboard pops up and bottom bar appears covering input field again. And clicking the bottom bar can be devastating with risk of loosing of all the input.
I have other suggestions tho (will search and add them if they are not on the site yet):
- At least make bottom bar reduce page view size, so page can be normally positioned whole above bottom bar.
- Add repositioning of the bottom bar, so I can put it, say, to the right of the screen. Without that, it eats up too much screen space in landscape mode.
DominateEye
I like using Vivaldi on Android, but I think the bottom bar is pretty useless and it annoys me how it obscures my view of the webpage. I use Android's back button to go back, and I rarely go forward. I never use the Speed Dial button in the center. I think the Panel button could be put on the top bar to the left of the address bar, and have individual options to display forward and back buttons to the right of the panel button. I think the tab list button could go to the right of the new tab button in the tab bar. This would allow access to all of Vivaldi Android's features without having to have the bottom bar that I find annoying.
I want option to remove this too.
balachandarsmr
Bottom navigation bar prevents from using conditional tab strip effectively. Please remove it
Totally agree that vivaldi need to remove the bottom tool bar. Its useless anyway
mib2berlin
@BlogMan
Hi, 14 user vote for the request in 2 Years, if you like the request vote in the first post.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin sorry my bad just did that anyway thanks
Bottom bar is useful especially using with one hand, because your thumb doesnt need to go up to the top menu to do all stuff. What we need is customizable bottom bar, including toggling it on/off, and option to customize button layout like in samsung browser, so if users wish to use the bottom bar they can re-locate the buttons as they want, and if users dont wish to use they can just turn it off.
I would add that on smartphones with a narrow screen in portrait mode, the lower control panel is simply necessary. I strongly disagree with those who demand that it simply be removed.
But I also disagree with those who demand adding a bunch of customizations to it, because it doesn't always work correctly as it is. Complicating the logic of operation will add bugs.
From my point of view, for now it is better to refine the existing buttons and functions to make them easier to use. This applies to the long tap back and forward buttons, the selection of pages from the history there is shown in too big a font and holds too little information to be easy to navigate. This applies to the history view - you could add the date/time pages were visited, and put recently closed tabs there as well. And so on.
In shorts, don't touch the bottom panel in 2024! But, please, try to carefully improve what is already working and, please, not make new bugs.