Currently bottom bar covers input field on m.vk.com, which is really annoying and nearly breaks the site. And there's no way to scroll further down, as input field is at bottom of the page already!

I can type blindly, then close keyboard to see what I typed, but even positioning of cursor to make edits requires ninja skills, as once I release finger from input bar, both keyboard pops up and bottom bar appears covering input field again. And clicking the bottom bar can be devastating with risk of loosing of all the input.

I have other suggestions tho (will search and add them if they are not on the site yet):