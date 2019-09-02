Allow making a "Person" the default
-
I'm experimenting with "People", and currently have a generic main "Person", and a specialized one (with Trello cards, to be precise).
When I open a link in an external application (e.g. in an email in Thunderbird), this opens in whatever Person's window that was most recently active. Although logical, this is a bit annoying if this happens to be my Trello Person.
It would be great if a particular Person can be made the default, so that opening a link from an external application always opens it in that Person's window.
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-