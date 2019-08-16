Currently, the list of matching tabs is in Tabs Bar order. I would prefer to have it displayed with the most recently used tab at the top and ordered in decreasing last-used date/time, much like the history section of the same panel.

It would turn the Quick Commands panel into a filterable, keyboard-friendly, modal MRU Tab Switcher.

Snapshot showing the current implementation with tabs listed in "Tabs Bar" order:

Not practical as soon as the number of tabs is more than a handful.

Thanks for reading.