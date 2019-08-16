In Quick Commands panel, sort Tabs section from MRU to LRU
Currently, the list of matching tabs is in Tabs Bar order. I would prefer to have it displayed with the most recently used tab at the top and ordered in decreasing last-used date/time, much like the history section of the same panel.
It would turn the Quick Commands panel into a filterable, keyboard-friendly, modal MRU Tab Switcher.
Snapshot showing the current implementation with tabs listed in "Tabs Bar" order:
Not practical as soon as the number of tabs is more than a handful.
Thanks for reading.
I think this is really low hanging fruit and it would make quick commands way more useful. I currently have > 200 tabs open and i still see some that I haven't used in weeks at the top. Yes, searching narrows it down, but with 200 tabs you'll have a lot of matches or a long search string until your tab shows up on top.
Vishhablani
Upvoting this! Chrome also has a MRU sorted view now with Ctrl + Shift + A
I agree. We need this feature and it would seem to be something that could easily be implemented since Chrome, Edge, and Firefox already does this.