Built-in VPN
anuragnandi
I started liking Vivaldi more than Opera but VPN feature is holding me back from the browser. I am a regular Opera user and in my opinion Vivaldi browser should have inbuilt VPN which will attract many users including me. I love this browser but please add this feature ....
@anuragnandi Opera has no VPN service.
@anuragnandi Of course, this has been requested many times before. See, for example, Partner with Proton VPN.
Read the comments by Vivaldi Team member, Christian in Include VPN in Browser and by Blackbird at the end of that thread. (Fixed broken link)
In my opinion, this topic should be tagged as Will Not Do, because it is never likely to happen. Users should choose their own VPN service if they really need one.
anuragnandi
@luetage here it is Opera HAS VPN Inbuilt
@anuragnandi Opera doesn't have inbuilt VPN. It has an inbuilt extension that connects you to a company they bought, called surfeasy VPN (which is not a VPN service, but an HTTP proxy service that can reveal your unique machine ID). The only reason they can afford to let Opera users have free access is because they own the company and millions of other users are paying for the service to keep the lights on.
Vivaldi does not own a "VPN" company.
Companies that provide "VPN" service do so by owning or leasing server bandwidth on hundreds of servers all over the world, enabling them to spoof your IP address, as well as encrypting traffic that passes through those servers. It's not a service that can reside within a browser or within any software on a single machine.
@Ayespy So Vivaldi can also adopt these methods like Opera. At least I can access blocked sites in my country which is impossible without VPN. Also it will attract many users to switch from Firefox/Chrome to Vivaldi. In some countries some contents are blocked so they can access the content by switching VPN service in the browser. That's my whole point.
@anuragnandi These are not methods. They are resources. And they are cripplingly expensive. Vivaldi cannot at present wave a magic wand and buy their own fake-vpn company.
anuragnandi
@Ayespy Isn't Opera and Vivaldi's roots are same. I mean Opera doesn't share finances/profits with Vivaldi ?
@anuragnandi OMG, no. Jon Stephenson Von Tetzchner was an original founder of Opera. He made a big mistake and sold controlling shares of the company to investors in order to be able to expand. Those investors had a totally different business philosophy from Jon, and eventually basically forced him out.
He has used much of the money he personally earned from Opera to start Vivaldi - a totally separate and competing company.
@Ayespy Are there any plans of implementing VPN in future ? If any ?
@anuragnandi This would be a question for the time after Vivaldi becomes profitable and is in a position to buy a VPN provider and require it to provide free VPN to Vivaldi.
I may have a "plan" to someday put my Volvo on a ferry from Sweden to Denmark, thus being able to drive my Swedish Volvo in Denmark, but at present I don't live in Sweden, Can't afford a flight 6,000 miles to get there, can't afford a Volvo and so don't have one, but nothing is impossible. Such a "plan" could come to pass. But at present, it might be better classified as a dream, rather than a plan.
@anuragnandi said in When Vivaldi will release inbuilt VPN for its browser like Opera ?:
Bro have you ever used Opera.
I'm not your bro, mate ^^
Also yeah, I'm running stable Opera just for the fun of it.
Please note following. Opera doesn't offer a VPN but a proxy. They collect your data and leak your IP address from time to time. There is no encryption and therefore it's not secure. If all you want is a proxy in Vivaldi for viewing country restricted videos on youtube, then request that. If you want a real VPN, then use the link to the other feature request @Pesala provided and upvote that one.
The topic title is misleading and should probably be edited.
@anuragnandi And who knows? Technology is always changing. Things that seem unlikely today may become easy tomorrow.
@Ayespy Sorry Bro to offend you by illogical argument. But whatever bye!!! ,nice to chat with you.
jamesbeardmore
Apologies for resurrecting a thread that has been snoozing for 4 days (especially as this issue has been talked-over to death), but this is just a quick note to agree that adding a "VPN" into Vivaldi would, in my opinion, be a rather bad move. I'm glad there are no plans to do it.
There is not really any such thing as a browser-based VPN. Anything that claims to be such is basically a messy kluge or extension that routes your traffic through a proxy-server at best. At worst, it's sniffing all your traffic and selling/abusing any details that it can. If you're not paying a fee for it, the latter is almost-certainly happening.
In both cases, the user has a false sense of security. That's worse than knowingly not having security. Details will almost-certainly be leaked, either by faults in the implementation of the (misnamed) "VPN", or as a result of it only working within the browser. As an example of the downside of it being solely browser-based: consider downloading a program or document over the VPN. The document contains web-based resources or the program "phones home" when you run it. Both of these would use your regular net connection, thus your true IP has just been exposed.
Use the correct tool for the job: Surf the 'net with a web browser, and if you want a VPN, get a paid subscription for a reputable, true VPN. A browser-based, so-called "VPN" is, in my opinion, a waste of resources at best, and possibly a dangerous one too.
I don't want to waste my computer's resources, and I certainly don't want Vivaldi to waste theirs.
A good VPN never is free. Al free VPN are límited in servers or/and data, or sell users data, or they are fake, or all of this.
Maybe in the future exists a paid Vivaldi Premium with a valid VPN.
@Catweazle Maybe Vivaldi will be a self-browsing browser in the future.
I think that a free browser with VPN is a fake. Opera only use a proxie, using Startpage as search engine is the same, It also use a own proxie.
Semenov-Sherin
Free VPN is too expensive, so Brave just added Tor for private windows. Vivaldi can do the same.