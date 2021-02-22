Apologies for resurrecting a thread that has been snoozing for 4 days (especially as this issue has been talked-over to death), but this is just a quick note to agree that adding a "VPN" into Vivaldi would, in my opinion, be a rather bad move. I'm glad there are no plans to do it.

There is not really any such thing as a browser-based VPN. Anything that claims to be such is basically a messy kluge or extension that routes your traffic through a proxy-server at best. At worst, it's sniffing all your traffic and selling/abusing any details that it can. If you're not paying a fee for it, the latter is almost-certainly happening.

In both cases, the user has a false sense of security. That's worse than knowingly not having security. Details will almost-certainly be leaked, either by faults in the implementation of the (misnamed) "VPN", or as a result of it only working within the browser. As an example of the downside of it being solely browser-based: consider downloading a program or document over the VPN. The document contains web-based resources or the program "phones home" when you run it. Both of these would use your regular net connection, thus your true IP has just been exposed.

Use the correct tool for the job: Surf the 'net with a web browser, and if you want a VPN, get a paid subscription for a reputable, true VPN. A browser-based, so-called "VPN" is, in my opinion, a waste of resources at best, and possibly a dangerous one too.

I don't want to waste my computer's resources, and I certainly don't want Vivaldi to waste theirs.