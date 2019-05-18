@jags I also love keyboard shortcuts. They are so much more efficient than reaching for the mouse, and it is much worse for users of trackpads, etc. I am just keeping it real. With 13 upvotes, this feature request is a low priority, so we might not see it for years. A clunky workaround is the best that I can offer, though you could use the desktop shortcut that is created on adding a new profile.

With 5,112 feature requests (updated), and a small team, those needed by few users or difficult to implement may have to wait for a long time. Wherever you see that a feature is tagged as In Progress, it may get done this year rather than next.