Disable or remove trash & sync icons?
iamsavagesupreme
Hi,
I would know how if is possible to disable or remove trash/sync icons, i never use them.
Thanks.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@iamsavagesupreme
.sync-and-trash-container {display: none;}is enough.
iamsavagesupreme
Where can i found that?
Pesala Ambassador
@iamsavagesupreme Best read the sticky thread on Modding Vivaldi
I found this section in common.css
.toolbar-tabbar.sync-and-trash-container {
justify-content: center;
align-items: flex-end;
flex-wrap: wrap;
}
Replacing that with:
.toolbar-tabbar.sync-and-trash-container {display: none;}
removed the trash and sync icon.
iamsavagesupreme
@Pesala Great! Thank a lot
The sync button is movable, so you can hold
Shiftand drag it somewhere else or simply right click on it, Customise > Remove from toolbar
@sjudenim No. The sync button and the trash can are not moveable.
@rafiki said in Disable or remove trash & sync icons?:
Any advice?
Wait for it to be implemented.
luetage Supporters Soprano
This is a fresh install with no mods. The sync button is located in the statusbar
Which is why I am able to drag it or hide as described above
@sjudenim There are two sync buttons.
One is movable, the other is not.
I've previously suggested to the developers that they combine them into one.
(VB-50900) Two sync buttons are redundant and could be combined - but the devs marked this as "invalid" so... I guess that won't happen.
Strange, that fresh install only has the one.
2 would definitely be redundant though
luetage Supporters Soprano
@sjudenim The sync button in the address bar is for synced tabs and is only visible, when you are logged in to a profile and have tabs open on another machine. They look the same, but they are completely different. Personally I think synced tabs either belong into the trash container (like on Opera), or to the profile button menu (like on Firefox). Synced tabs, sync button and profile button could be one really, no need to separate it.
I see. I never use a profile so that would explain it. Thanks
-
@luetage Yup. The one on status bar can be moved (sync status?), while "the other one" (synced sessions?) on tab bar area can't.
Moving both even with slightly different icons would be better (two sync icons could be confusing). And moving add tab button too.
How change trash icon?
@Pesala Thanks,Its work
@luetage
Hi. I want to remove only the sync icon. Do you know the code ?
Thanks.
@Buglocker This code will remove the sync icon by the Trash Can.
/*Remove Sync Icon*/ .synced-tabs-button {display: none;}
The other icon on the Status Bar can be removed from the right-click menu, customise.
