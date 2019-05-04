That would make some quick commands really powerful.

For example you want to create a note with the selected text in a page but you want to add some info or edit it a little, you could select it, press F2, and directly make the modifications before creating the note with it.

If it's a number you want to make a quick calculation the calculator is there. If improved to convert units it opens a new range of possibilities.

Or edit the text you selected before performing a web search, without the need to drop your current clipboard content by copying and pasting it...