Quick Unit Converter (currency, time zone, temp scales, measurements oz, cm, etc)
Quick unit converter of the selected or entered text including time zones and other measurement units. I can't see an add-on fulfilling all the use cases and this looks like a welcome addition to the Vivaldi Calculator as well.
The implementation by Opera in the Search | Copy pop-up seems to be the fastest one. Select the text in a page and the conversion is instantly displayed. Plus it's well-designed fitting the browser appearance unlike any Chrome extensions.
Vivaldi could gain a selected text pop-up or display the converted stuff in the context menu.
Another idea is to pass selected text directly into the quick commands dialog when you press F2 and automatically convert it using the Vivaldi Calculator, also enabling users to type any value they want for conversion. That would be more technical and make the feature less discoverable but also more useful in general. Ideally both would be implemented to give fast answers and also make quick commands and calculator more powerful.
The other topics about this were either very incomplete, blocked, or deleted for some reason and I'm suggesting different implementations here, so I hope it won't be marked as duplicate.
This looks to be the same request as https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/36228
Do you think this could be a duplicate?
@LonM I don't think so because that topic specifically requests currency converter in quick commands. I request more stuff to be converted and optimally in a "Search | Copy" Opera-style selected text pop-up. But I also wanted to open the topic for more ideas and discussions if Vivaldi is strictly against adding this pop-up or wants to be more innovative than that (if it's even possible - perhaps the pop-up really is the simplest solution).
And sure I saw one or two topics about a Search | Copy pop-up but none of them specifically mention the unit converter. One is marked as a duplicate of an inaccessible topic so really I didn't find any topic I could "vote" that would fulfill the feature I'm asking here.
@rluik That's OK. If this feature is distinct enough, that's fine to have both.
@rluik There is also the request for Quick Selection Bubble for Search Engine and Panel
If I remember rightly, in Opera, the popup on a selected calculation will show the result.
The Windows10 calculator can do all this:
@rluik
Since Android has this popup feature, I don't understand why Google has not implemented it in Chromium already. I know the basic Android implementation has no converter function, but it's extensible, so it could have been done with desktop browsers as well.
Really missing this now that I moved to Vivaldi from Opera, was one of the best features for me
in the meantime you can use https://www.convertworld.com/ as a panel, which is very very extensive
@Yukora Same here. Really wish there some similar options in Vivialdi to get that feature. It was easily the most used feature by me in Opera. And now that I've switched, I didn't realize how much I used it, till it was gone.
Kind of a bummer.
Really hoping to see something like it added to Vivialdi soon.
rwolfcastle
I came from Opera too. This is the only feature I miss. I loved having the measurement conversions and used it all the time.
@stardepp I'm working on Linux. I don't have it, so I have to download external app or search online. Converting one value can last up to 10-15 seconds. Using Opera, it takes only a second. So, I think this small feature would improve general usage.
Today's browser is not just for searching web. It's app for almost everything.
@rluik said in Quick Unit Converter (currency, time zone, temp scales, measurements oz, cm, etc):
The implementation by Opera in the Search | Copy pop-up seems to be the fastest one.
I'm glad to see that Opera's at least somewhat returned to her roots, is coming out with good new features. Here's the Opera blog post, where they introduce the currency converter. And here's the page in the Opera help files about the converter.
-
Actually forgot about this thread...
But I found an extension that basically adds the same functionality back. Check it out here: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/selecton-—-selection-tool/pemdbnndbdpbelmfcddaihdihdfmnadi
It both looks and feels like the same thing I'm used to from Opera.
rwolfcastle
This is the tool I've missed most from Opera. Here is a link to Opera's implementation as it's easier to see than describe.
https://blogs.opera.com/desktop/2017/09/convert-measurements-currencies-time-zones-opera-48/
@Yukora Same here. Need it badly!
I created browser extension which shows copy/search popup with support for unit and currency conversion:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/selection-actions/pemdbnndbdpbelmfcddaihdihdfmnadi
To add to the suggestion:
Maybe they could the User could add their own Units (like Robux, points, etc.) and select websites where to count them as actual units.
That could be a handy feature.
