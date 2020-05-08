Quick unit converter of the selected or entered text including time zones and other measurement units. I can't see an add-on fulfilling all the use cases and this looks like a welcome addition to the Vivaldi Calculator as well.

The implementation by Opera in the Search | Copy pop-up seems to be the fastest one. Select the text in a page and the conversion is instantly displayed. Plus it's well-designed fitting the browser appearance unlike any Chrome extensions.

Vivaldi could gain a selected text pop-up or display the converted stuff in the context menu.

Another idea is to pass selected text directly into the quick commands dialog when you press F2 and automatically convert it using the Vivaldi Calculator, also enabling users to type any value they want for conversion. That would be more technical and make the feature less discoverable but also more useful in general. Ideally both would be implemented to give fast answers and also make quick commands and calculator more powerful.

The other topics about this were either very incomplete, blocked, or deleted for some reason and I'm suggesting different implementations here, so I hope it won't be marked as duplicate.