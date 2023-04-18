-
Great that there is a calculator function in Vivaldi in the search bar of F2, but on the other hand it is very limited with only 4 basic calculations + - / *, which in some occasions may be insufficient.
For this I wanted to ask if you can include these codes in a future version of Vivaldi, that result in a calculator with some basic scientific functions?
Not only for +-*/
Also supports:
sin/cos/tan, asin/acos/atan
sinh/cosh/tanh, asinh/acosh/atanh
e.g. sin(1)
But note it is Radian. Does anybody know how to use Degree?
And supports:
4! =24
2^3 =8
sqrt(9) =3
ln(8)/ln(2) =3. (Is there one for cbrt()? )
log(10) =1
Hope there'll be a complete tutorial somewhere.
@vias These don't always work, it seems you sometimes have to 'trick' vivaldi, e.g. on my version (2.4.1488.35)
2+2- =4
log(10)- no result
log(10+0)- =2.303 (same result as ln(10+0) ... hmm ..)
pauloaguia Translator
@algy said in Enhanced Calculator:
@vias These don't always work, it seems you sometimes have to 'trick' vivaldi, e.g. on my version (2.4.1488.35)
log(10)- no result
log(10+0)- =2.303 (same result as ln(10+0) ... hmm ..)
I have the same problem. Most functions only work if I turn the argument into a complex expression, never with a simple number.
It also gets confused with the decimal point. I was testing to see if it would work using a comma as a decimal point (as is the case here) and tried this:
4.300+2,400 = 4,700
Apparently both are recognized as the decimal point. The result is formatted according to the current locale, I think.
Agreed, also would be great to add support of '%' (for example 569-12%)
greybeard Ambassador
Should have been posted to the community that this was coming.
RPN is preferable to me as it it what I have been using since 1970.
We could have have voted... I would have lost anyway as there are probably only three others left that know what RPN is.
A Former User
@gorin said in Enhanced Calculator:
Agreed, also would be great to add support of '%' (for example 569-12%)
I'm afraid that it's already in use — but as modulo, so it would need to be changed to e. g.
modor something.
Pesala Ambassador
No doubt it can convert a discussion into an improper argument quite quickly.
I never even knew about Google Calculator until they introduced this feature to Quick Commands.
I think there are more than enough options already, but the help page needs updating with a list of examples.
@greybeard Oh RPN as an option would be nice, but fortunatelt grpn does well enough I keep the launcher on the OS taskbar.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@gorin said in Enhanced Calculator:
Agreed, also would be great to add support of '%' (for example 569-12%)
569-12%is not a valid calculation, this can't be implemented. Instead do
569*.88, which is mathematically correct and easier to type anyway.
@luetage said in Enhanced Calculator:
@gorin said in Enhanced Calculator:
Agreed, also would be great to add support of '%' (for example 569-12%)
569-12%is not a valid calculation, this can't be implemented. Instead do
569*.88, which is mathematically correct and easier to type anyway.
you are assuming people can do their math
luetage Supporters Soprano
@iAN-CooG And rightfully so. You can't use a calculator without knowing math and equally you can't calculate percentages, without knowing how percentages work.
Vivaldi can't fix us, only support us ^^
@luetage Don't downplay Vivaldi. It might be the first software ever to discover a bugfix for PEBKAC.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@LonM The software is going to discover it? You are saying Vivaldi will implement artificial intelligence to enhance the browser. But I still wonder, how is Vivaldi gonna fix you?
@greybeard That must be all 3 of us, huh? As a (former) math teacher, I made sure I knew all about whatever calculator the students might choose. Note that I won't claim to prefer RPN - on calculators I prefer whatever is going to require the least translation from the textbook.
