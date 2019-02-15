How can I go from one tab stack to the next tab stack with the keyboard? If I have different tab stacks for different jobs, then I want to jump between the stacks as I move between the jobs, but without using the mouse to select them.

I know I can jump directly to the first 9 (or is it 10) tabs with CTRL-1, CTRL-2, and so on. But this breaks down when you get beyond 4 or 5 tabs for me, since I have to stop and count to know if a tab is number 7, 8 or 9. It's not obvious at a glance.

Consider this common situation for me. I do a new search, so search results open in a new tab, and this is the right most tab, often tab number 15 or above. I open 4 results. If auto grouped then I have a tab stack at position 15, related to a question I am working on in tab 4.

Even if I move the search tab stack to be next to the tab where I am working (CTRL+SHIFT+PageUp / CTRL+SHIFT+PageDown) how do I move quickly and easily between the search results and the tab where I am working with the keyboard?

Next and previous tab are not what I am looking for. I will dig through search results, and then move to try different results on the "working here" tab.

Once I have 2 or 3 tab stacks, moving through the tabs one at a time with the keyboard just becomes a mess.

Next and previous tab by order - no idea what this is supposed to do. I would expect it to move to the next tab going Right or Left (Up or Down), but instead it jumps between tab groups, apparently at random. So going Right can easily take me back to tab group 1, when I was sitting on tab 4, and expected to go to tab 5.

The result, I never stack tabs, since it's the only way I can have predictable movement through my tabs with the keyboard.