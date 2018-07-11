Shortcuts to Tab-stacks -> Tab
I currently have 4 tab stacks open. Each one has 4 or 5 tabs in them. I also have a couple of tabs that aren't stacked.
What would be nice is if I could hit ctrl+1 to select the first tab stack and then 2 to open the second tab in that stack. If the first tab didn't have a stack, it would just take the key press of 1 and open that tab.
kelton5020
I'm really surprised there wasn't some feature like this from the beginning.
I think it would be great to have more keyboard shortcut options in general to do with tab stacks like "move to next tab stack" or "move to next tab WITHIN the tab stack", etc.
maybe someone make plugin? if devs can't do that
barbudo2005
It is not easy because the ID of each tab stacks are not simple: (N° 01, N° 02, N° 03, etc.)
@fizch I use Accordion style Tab Stacks with Auto-Expand enabled, and I have assigned single-key shortcuts to Switch to Tab commands:
- Switch to Tab 1
- Switch to Tab 2
- Switch to Tab 3, etc.
Testing with:
- Tab 1 pinned
- Tab 2 Vivaldi tab
- Tabs 3&4 my website stack
- Tabs 6-7 BBC website stack
- Shortcut 1 activates the pinned tab
- Shortcut 2 activates the Vivaldi tab
- Shortcut 3 activates the last used tab on my website
- Shortcut 4 activates the last used tab on the BBC website
- Shortcuts Ctrl+PageDown/PageUp (my assignments) switch the next/previous tabs (in order), whether in a stack or not.
So, in brief, this feature request is already available, except that regular and pinned tabs are not differentiated from stacked tabs.
Navigating through tab stacks is more intuitive. Is there any progress on this feature request?
IceBlueLugia
I'd love a shortcut to jump through Tab Stacks. Have 2 macro buttons on my mouse for going to the previous and next tab, being able to for example hold Ctrl then press those buttons to instead go to the previous and next tab stacks would be great