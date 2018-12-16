Nominal voting
I wasn't sure if this is the best place to open this thread but it seems right since it's somewhat coupled to the feature requests.
Currently, 'feature request' voting score is binary (vote or no vote), but not all features were born equal, some features have subjectively higher priority than others.
I suggest to change the up-vote button to accept values of 1 to 10 , where 1 is the lowest score and 10 is the highest score making the total score of a 'feature request' the sum of all the individuals score.
Users would be able to change the score as long as a feature is open.
To avoid rapid fluctuation in scoring and/or system abuse, assuming the user changes score during the lifetime of a 'feature request' the score affected by that user might be the moving average of his/hers individual score of a reasonable amount of time (e.g. last three months).
Pesala Ambassador
@LiorL Moved thread to Forum Feature Requests.
Too late to implement now in my opinion as the forum has been running for almost a year. Also too complicated.
The votes don't seem to mean very much to be honest. I would expect any feature with lots of votes to get top priority, and any feature that is very easy to fix to be done at once, whether it has a lot of votes or not.
My use case is that people here seem to be experienced users, so many of the feature requests being opened are legitimate, IMHO.
So I am in a situation where I want all the features but I can't vote for all because that would make a zero sum affect on the system since there's no individual prioritization.
This thread eventually will provide the information whether it is really a common issue or it's just me.
@Pesala said in Nominal voting:
Too late to implement now in my opinion as the forum has been running for almost a year. Also too complicated.
Usually code is malleable, but I can not comment on that since I have no knowledge on the software architecture of the forum.
Pesala Ambassador
@LiorL Maybe most feature requests are legitimate, but many have very few votes.
Of the 710 threads in the Other Category only about 500 have more than 1 vote. About 130 requests have 10 or more votes. Any of the latter are probably worth doing.
IMO it is not realistic to expect more than about 100 features to be added in the next year, so just vote for those that you really want.
@LiorL Code is mallable, but maintaining code is the problem.
@An_dz said in Nominal voting:
Code is mallable, but maintaining code is the problem.
I'm willing to do it myself, the forum is a separate entity from the browser therefore
I hereby suggest to open the source code of the forum, so the community will maintain it.
pauloaguia Translator
Some feature requests tools I've seen use this system where each user has a certain number of votes (say 10, for instance). Then each user can use them any way they like, giving all the votes to one feature or spreading them according to their preferences, giving more votes to the ones more important to them. If a new feature request shows up that they want to vote for and they have used all their votes already, either do not vote for the new feature request or remove one or more votes from another feature in order to vote in the new one, more important for them.
Such a system, not only lets everyone express their priorities but also avoids some distortion caused by those that vote in every feature vs those that vote only in the one or two they think are essential.
But this is not a feature request tool but a forum, and I agree with @Pesala , that it might be a bit complicated to make such adjustments given the current infrastructure. I'm leaving my vote on this feature request in the hopes that one day a better feature request system might be put in place, but I'm not getting my hopes very high
@LiorL said in Nominal voting:
@An_dz said in Nominal voting:
Code is mallable, but maintaining code is the problem.
I'm willing to do it myself, the forum is a separate entity from the browser therefore
I hereby suggest to open the source code of the forum, so the community will maintain it.
It's already open, it's called NodeBB (GitHub), you can create plugins to extend functionality. Your request is exactly the sort to be made with a plugin.
@An_dz said in Nominal voting:
@LiorL said in Nominal voting:
@An_dz said in Nominal voting:
Code is mallable, but maintaining code is the problem.
I'm willing to do it myself, the forum is a separate entity from the browser therefore
I hereby suggest to open the source code of the forum, so the community will maintain it.
It's already open, it's called NodeBB (GitHub), you can create plugins to extend functionality. Your request is exactly the sort to be made with a plugin.
Is the NodeBB hosting this site is a vanilla version with extensions, if so what revision is being used, please send me a SHA1 reference id or a direct link, list of installed extensions would be helpful as well.
Are you authorized to modify the code base ? if so will you guarantee that when I deliver the plugin it'll be installed and upon delivery how do you intend to preserve backward compatibility ?
@LiorL From what I know this is v1.10.2 with some minor changes (mostly on the theme) and most of the default plugins.
@LiorL said in Nominal voting:
Are you authorized to modify the code base ?
No, I'm just a volunteer moderator, I'm not part of the team. A plugin does not require changes in the codebase though as it's an add-in.
