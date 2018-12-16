Some feature requests tools I've seen use this system where each user has a certain number of votes (say 10, for instance). Then each user can use them any way they like, giving all the votes to one feature or spreading them according to their preferences, giving more votes to the ones more important to them. If a new feature request shows up that they want to vote for and they have used all their votes already, either do not vote for the new feature request or remove one or more votes from another feature in order to vote in the new one, more important for them.

Such a system, not only lets everyone express their priorities but also avoids some distortion caused by those that vote in every feature vs those that vote only in the one or two they think are essential.

But this is not a feature request tool but a forum, and I agree with @Pesala , that it might be a bit complicated to make such adjustments given the current infrastructure. I'm leaving my vote on this feature request in the hopes that one day a better feature request system might be put in place, but I'm not getting my hopes very high