Capture Screenshot of Visible Area of Page
matiasmovie
Can you add an option 'Screenshot of the visible part'?
Do you mean the visible area the webpage you have open (as opposed to the full page)?
You can always to that manually by using
Capture Page (the camera icon on the status bar) -> Selection -> Select Area, or just use the
Print screenbutton on your keyboard.
@komposten Capture selection will work, but printscreen also captures the browser interface, and if more than one monitor is used it captures all screens.
@matiasmovie To capture the visible area:
- Use the Capture Selection option
- Click on the page
- Click the camera icon
If you do not drag to select an area, the entire visible area will be captured.
matiasmovie
I know how using this option, but why not adding third option to easiest way to creating screenshot visible part?
Pesala Ambassador
@matiasmovie In view of the fact that an easy method already exists I see no reason to complicate the dialogue with another option. The Help file needs updating to explain the click and save without dragging method — as it is neither obvious nor documented.
@pesala Capture selection as you suggested it also captures the interface.
If you do
Ctrl+Alt+Prt scit captures the currently active window rather than everything on all monitors (on Windows at least; I should have mentioned this in my first post), and is hence the same thing as capture selection (except the option to save to file immediately).
@Komposten Yes. I see, but it's a lot easier than dragging, and better than Alt+Printscreen as you don't need to open it in an image editor first to save it.
beansandfranks
Have you tried using the Snipping Tool that comes with Windows?
With that, you can capture whatever screen section you want.
matiasmovie
@beansandfranks at the moment I using tool from vivaldi but is more comfortable to using when you click only one button to save visible area.
Also looking for option to capture visible page.
Firefox had this, used it all the time. Alt-Prt-Scrn includes browser, UI tabs I had open, etc.
Please enhance capture to offer:
1 - Full Page
2 - Visible Screen
3 - Selection
hugoposnic
Coming from Firefox also. I miss this feature so much!
sirien.neiris
@Pesala Your previously suggested method doesn't work (anymore).
This gets extremely troubling when working in different-ratios previews (F12 - view as on mobile, for example) when I'd need to capture the preview, preferably all of it, but without any "black frame" (caused by taking more than just the preview area).
derDay Supporters
@sirien-neiris
capture a selection is broken since months (perhaps @DoctorG can check the bugtracker for an open bug; my forum search didn't find any related thread)
you can always use the screenshotfunction from your operating system, the
@derDay said in Capture Screenshot of Visible Area of Page:
you can always use the screenshotfunction from your operating system, the print key at the top of your keyboard and use your picture editing tool from your choice (that's not a comfortable way, but it works)
Capture a selection works fine for me (as long as I make a selection manually) and should be faster for capturing the visible area than having to use an image editor. Alternatively, the built-in screenshotting tool in Windows can also capture a selection (use
Win+Shift+Sinstead of
Print Screen) and other operating systems probably have similar functionality (I know my linux machines do).
derDay Supporters
@Komposten said:
the built-in screenshotting tool in Windows can also capture a selection
that's a good alternative too
@Komposten said:
Capture a selection works fine for me
oh my god; I found out, that capture selection works but the Screenshot button is grayed out, until you make a selection (that wasn't the case in the past) my fault ️
Without this feature, it's very difficult to capture a pixel-perfect image of the visible area. In particular, when DevTools is open with the Device toolbar screen simulation turned on.
There is a background that I don't want included in my screenshots, but only the visible part that a device sees. So it's always extra steps to copy and paste this into an image editor to remove the unwanted area.
huntsberry
@Pesala It seems on a mac if you use the Capture Selection option and click on the page, it will not take the screenshot unless you drag to select an area which is difficult to be pixel perfect every time without grabbing the UI elements. It it would default to selecting the visible area and then capture it would be perfect.
-
huntsberry
@Edward802 I agree. Having the second option for capturing the Visible WIndow (without the UI) would be helpful so an extension wouldn't be needed.
-
@huntsberry Not on Windows either. The behaviour has changed since November 2018.
Vote for the first post if you haven't already done so. (Voting again will remove your vote).