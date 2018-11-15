@xellos said in Setting to Disable Closed Tabs History and Remove Trashcan:

Yea I agree this setting should be optional, I use session only history, however even with session only this still saves tab history from previous sessions, it doesn't make sense, and with vivaldi refusing to remove this option there must be some reason, i keep seeing it requested but no action by the devs, a browser so focused on security that it makes it effortless for anyone to see your last browsing history.. I keep waterfox as my main browser hoping one day vivaldi will remove this option but a year later and its still here....almost ready to uninstall for good.

Yes, I couldn't agree with you more.

With this Bug/Feature, ANY other types of History Settings are useless - including the "Session Only" one in the other Menu in this software.

This totally defeats the purpose of switching to a more secure browser if this brand does not have a Setting to Prevent ANY "Closed Tabs" History. This is just as bad as not having any other history settings anywhere else in it either then.

I just spent a couple of days installing and learning this program; the system menus, importing bookmarks, etc. And I was just about to close out this project, when - WHAM - this bug/feature totally "F-ed" it all up, and now have to set this project back to the benchwarmer-status.

Oh well; back to my other two browsers until this HUGE security issue is fixed.