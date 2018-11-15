Setting to Disable Closed Tabs History and Remove Trashcan
I wish I had an option to disable it and remove it from the UI... Talking about the one for closed windows/tabs, is useless clutter and history for me.
Pesala Ambassador
@kobi It takes just one line of CSS to hide the Closed Tabs Trash Can.
/*RemoveTrashCan*/ .button-tabbar.toggle-trash { display: none !important; }
That just hides it, doesn't disable it, still gathers clutter and history.
I still appreciate the suggestion.
@para-noid said in Setting to empty trash at a specific time:
IMHO, this is not a good idea at all. The thought pattern behind the trash cans is to defeat accidental deletions. Besides how difficult is it to click "empty trash"?
Then we should remove the option to disable browser history as well, how difficult it is to delete history?
Exactly, ridiculous, is exactly the same here. I never asked for that trash bin in first place, and is pretty much gathering my history without my consent (even if it is tab history).
So I would like to have an option to entirely disable the trash bin and hide it.
Para-Noid Ambassador
@Kobi There are some parts of Vivaldi that are more valuable than others mainly bookmarks and tabs.
Not really sure if you want the setting to be optional? I want the ability to select which items are deleted and which are not.
Something else, do you really think the trashcans take up that much room? IMHO, they are more than inconspicuous.
@kobi In Settings, Privacy, one can set the browsing history to “Session Only.” I disagree that today’s history is “useless clutter.” I often wish to reopen a tab that I opened earlier today. Those that I opened yesterday, less often, and last week very rarely. I save browsing history for one month.
You don't have to agree with me, I'm asking for an option and everyone is entitled and reacting like I'm asking to remove it for everyone else.
So I have no right to have a simple option, looks fair.
While you all see a useful feature, I see a security hole.
@pesala said in Setting to empty trash at a specific time:
@kobi The option to clear it on exit is there already. Set the history to "Session only," and the browsing history will not be remembered. If you don't want to remember it even for this session that is another feature request that does not belong in this thread.
I am not sure what skhilled is requesting. If by "trash," the browsing history is meant, then the options requested are already available.
automatically delete the trash, let's say, daily, weekly, monthly, etc. or also upon closing Vivaldi.
If the request is to empty the trash in Notes and Bookmarks, then that's a new request, which is why I hesitate to tag this thread as done.
We all talking about the trash bin for tabs, nothing else.
Plus I'm not talking about deleting history, but not having any history in the first place.
I never asked for a tab history, nor I like the trash bin icon on my browser.
As I said before, I only want an option and what you see as a feature I see as a security hole, https://www.ghacks.net/2018/11/04/browser-history-sniffing-is-still-a-thing/
That exploit obviously doesn't abuse the feature I'm talking about, but I still don't want it to gather my tab history without my consent (even if only between sessions).
@kobi said in Setting to Disable Closed Tabs History and Remove Trashcan:
We all talking about the trash bin for tabs, nothing else.
That is all that you're talking about so I have forked your feature request to its own thread. If skhilled is only talking about emptying the Trash for Closed Tabs at specific times, then that is already available. If the request includes other trash in Notes and Bookmarks, then that is a new request.
Forked from: Setting to Empty Trash at a Specific Time
New user here, so far I love this project. I tossed FireFox and Brave immediately after I tried Vivaldi.
I couldn't agree more with @Kobi .
What strikes me it how much you can configure this browser, unfortunately this simple little option is missing, so close to perfection.
@zucca totally agree with you.
Would be great to disable that feature, I don't want to see the "Closed Tabs" in my tab list.
Yea I agree this setting should be optional, I use session only history, however even with session only this still saves tab history from previous sessions, it doesn't make sense, and with vivaldi refusing to remove this option there must be some reason, i keep seeing it requested but no action by the devs, a browser so focused on security that it makes it effortless for anyone to see your last browsing history..
I keep waterfox as my main browser hoping one day vivaldi will remove this option but a year later and its still here....almost ready to uninstall for good.
What I believe should happen is if Settings, Privacy, Save Browsing History is set to Session Only then the Closed Tabs list and all history should be empty on restarting the browser.
That does not happen, so I submitted a bug report back in June:
(VB-54428) Settings, Privacy, Save Browsing History, Session Only Does not Clear Browsing History
This feature request also asks not to save the closed tabs list at all, and to remove the trash can from the Interface. The latest update on this bug's status was on 10th February 2020.
-
@xellos said in Setting to Disable Closed Tabs History and Remove Trashcan:
Yea I agree this setting should be optional, I use session only history, however even with session only this still saves tab history from previous sessions, it doesn't make sense, and with vivaldi refusing to remove this option there must be some reason, i keep seeing it requested but no action by the devs, a browser so focused on security that it makes it effortless for anyone to see your last browsing history..
I keep waterfox as my main browser hoping one day vivaldi will remove this option but a year later and its still here....almost ready to uninstall for good.
Yes, I couldn't agree with you more.
With this Bug/Feature, ANY other types of History Settings are useless - including the "Session Only" one in the other Menu in this software.
This totally defeats the purpose of switching to a more secure browser if this brand does not have a Setting to Prevent ANY "Closed Tabs" History. This is just as bad as not having any other history settings anywhere else in it either then.
I just spent a couple of days installing and learning this program; the system menus, importing bookmarks, etc. And I was just about to close out this project, when - WHAM - this bug/feature totally "F-ed" it all up, and now have to set this project back to the benchwarmer-status.
Oh well; back to my other two browsers until this HUGE security issue is fixed.
Here I asked for an option to prevent any information to persist in "Closed Tabs" in the Window Panel when exiting Vivaldi — not knowing about this thread.
In addition to this, I would like an option to prevent any information to persist in the Downloads Panel when exiting Vivaldi. I do not want Vivaldi to keep a list of everything I downloaded during a Vivaldi session (or during previous sessions).
-
An alternative solution which prevents Vivaldi to keep persistent information in the Downloads Panel, in the Window Panel (in "Closed Tabs"), and in the trashcan — is to always use Vivaldi with a "Private Window" (aka in "Incognito" mode). There is currently no Vivaldi setting to make Vivaldi always use a Private Window, but in Windows this can be done like this:
I would like every newly opened Vivaldi tab or window to be a "Private Window". Alas, starting Vivaldi in "Private Window" mode with " --incognito", is not foolproof.
The expected behavior is this: Whenever a new tab is opened, this new tab should be in "Private Window" mode. It works like this most of the time — but not always. When you open a new tab with the installed extensions (via "Vivaldi Menu > Tools > Extensions) — not a new tab is opened, but a new window is opened, and this new window is a NON-private window. And when you, after that, open new tabs from this NON-private window, all these new tabs are NON-private.
It seems there are two parallel versions of Vivaldi: a private version and a non-private version. Whenever you open the private version of Vivaldi, you don't see persistent information in the Downloads Panel, in the Window Panel (in "Closed Tabs"), and in the trashcan. But if you happen to open the non-private version of Vivaldi, even if this is weeks later, you will see persistent information in the Downloads Panel, in the Window Panel (in "Closed Tabs"), and in the trashcan — if this information was left there the last time that you used the non-private version of Vivaldi.
When you regularly visit the Vivaldi extensions page, this is a real problem (especially if you disabled the "Private" icon/label in the corner of Private windows).
Should the fact that Vivaldi opens a non-private version of Vivaldi, whenever you go to the Vivaldi extensions page, be considered as a bug — when you originally started Vivaldi with " --incognito"?
-
Hi,
Check this.
Not tested myself.
-
@Zalex108 Thanks for your response.
I am afraid that Point 3 of the Guide you refer to, is not helpful for me, because I would like to keep the option to open a non-private window via "Vivaldi Menu > File > New Window". I need this option, because the option "Select Custom Thumbnail" for a Speed Dial thumbnail, is only available in a non-private window. (Maybe other Vivaldi options are also only available in a non-private window.) I normally never use a menu to open a new window or tab, so when I do that by choosing "Vivaldi Menu > File > New Window", I really do that on purpose.
What I want to prevent, is accidentally opening a non-private window. Also, I don't want to be forced to open a non-private window (which is what happens when opening the Vivaldi Extensions page).
-
@Hioma With 3,806 feature requests, and a small team, those needed by few users or difficult to implement may have to wait for a long time. Wherever you see that a feature is tagged as In Progress, it may get done this year rather than next.