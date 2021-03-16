Option to Disable/Enable "Private" Icon in Private Windows
I use Private mode for most of my browsing. Since Vivaldi's Private mode is very discreet, I prefer this browser for tutorials and videos that I record for professional purposes. And while I personally find the new "Private" icon/label in the corner of Private windows to be convenient, it would be helpful to have an option for disabling this feature when needed.
I searched around for this option and couldn't find it, but I apologize if it already exists and I just missed it.
Thanks for all the effort put into this great browser.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@TheStig You can remove it with custom CSS:
.UrlBar-PrivateWindowIndicator {display:none;}.
@luetage Awesome. Thank you!
