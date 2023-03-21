Auto Hibernate Tabs by a Rule (memory saving and speed up feature)
Hello,
Since many heavy pages eat a lot of RAM this feature will help Vivaldi's users to have better UX.
It would be very useful to have an option to automatically hibernate unused opened tabs to save RAM while browsing and have better user experience.
To be honest, extensions of this kind already exist, but I believe that is better to have it as a native option in the browser than to use extensions.
For example:
There should be an option in the settings of tabs which would have options:
- to activate "auto hibernate tabs" inactive for more than [ number of minutes ],
- and also a checkbox to select whether to hibernate pinned tabs or not.
Thanks for considering the feature.
Best,
Adnan Halilovic
Web Developer
//MODEDIT: similar request: Hibernation by default
That would be a great solution to the memory hungry Vivaldi.
@djaddo Very useful to have it inbuilt... also a filter for those sites that I don't want to hibernate.
Although tab hibernation is here on Vivaldi current version, it's manual. Thus I don't see why not, seeing that Chrome, Edge, Opera, Firefox and others already implemented auto tab [freeze|sleep|snooze|unload|whatchamacallit] to conserve memory automatically.
Disable
Can We have the option to disable hibernate on
- Pinned tabs
- Tabs with periodic loading
Reason:
- I have Gmail/GCal (pinned) & and dashboards that reload every minute , and when I do "hibernate background tabs", even these go to sleep ..
Auto-Hibernate
Just like periodic load, hibernate after X minutes ..
Although tab hibernation is pretty neat, sometimes there are pinned tabs that I don't want to automatically hibernate (such as whatsapp web or gmail). Could you please add an option to create a whitelist for some pages so that situation not occur? Some browsers, like Microsoft Edge has it. Also, it would be really useful to have the option to select the time before auto-hibernation tab.
Yes. It may be a super feature. Automatic tabs hibernation based on domain and time of inactivity.
Auto Hibernate Tabs with Clock or Calender Notification
It would be nice if auto tab hibernation function is incorporated with the CLOCK (in statusbar) & CALENDER schedule, with notification support.
allow user defined interval event to hibernate background tab, like every 30 minutes or once per hour, with option to auto cancel the event if free RAM is plentiful when time's up.
options for user confirm via notification (or silent mode without notification) when hibernation event triggered - to allow user cancel the event if desired. The notification should included RAM usage statistic to help user made informed decision immediately.
Trigger auto tab hibernation notification during high RAM usage, like at around 85% ~ 90%... then delay scheduled tab hibernation event to next interval if user choose to hibernate background tabs.
//MODEDIT: post merged since it expands on the already existing feature request
~pafflick
+1 for this very important feature. I currently use Tab Suspender as that has most of the functionality I require. It would be great if this was built-in to Vivaldi.
gkaravidas
I agree, this feature is very much needed for vivaldi that already brought first the option of "hibernating tabs" in the browser universe. Edge has it now and it is incredibly useful!
Please take care of this soon, my linux vivaldi is consuming more of my half system memory with only 3-4 tabs open that I always forget to hibernate manually.
+1, this is a very important feature on competing browsers and there should be no reason why they can't implement the same here.
Also, there is a context menu option "hibernate background tabs" but there's no option "hibernate active tab". I'd like to have an option to send the active tab to sleep.
pauloaguia Translator
@ferdig said in Auto Hibernate Tabs by a Rule (memory saving and speed up feature):
Also, there is a context menu option "hibernate background tabs" but there's no option "hibernate active tab". I'd like to have an option to send the active tab to sleep.
But what would the page look like after that? It is my understanding that a tab is awaken from hibernation when it becomes active again.
If the tab is already the active tab, what would happen to it if it went to hibernation? I'm thinking that animations would freeze, scripts suspend execution, etc. But how to bring it "back to life"? Would you have to switch to another tab and then back again? Would switching to another application and then back to Vivaldi still leave it hibernated or not? What if I drag a dialog box over the browser with an active hibernated tab? Would that tab still repaint?
Or maybe hibernating the active tab could automatically switch to another one to avoid all of the above problems? I'm sure that wouldn't be expected behavior either...
Personally I think such an option would probably be interpreted differently by different people and cause a lot of unwanted side effects before getting it right
@pauloaguia said in Auto Hibernate Tabs by a Rule (memory saving and speed up feature):
If the tab is already the active tab, what would happen to it if it went to hibernation?
I suppose the browser could dim the page content and display some sort of transparent overlay graphic that indicates this tab is currently hibernating.
bring it "back to life"? Would you have to switch to another tab and then back again?
Probably either by switching to that tab or by some context menu/hotkey.
Would switching to another application and then back to Vivaldi still leave it hibernated or not? What if I drag a dialog box over the browser with an active hibernated tab? Would that tab still repaint?
That could be implemented as optional but I'd rather only re-activate the tab on specific demand.
Personally I think such an option would probably be interpreted differently by different people and cause a lot of unwanted side effects before getting it right
You are maybe right that it might cause confusion.
My "use case" is a certain chat application that I run in a separate browser window. I only need that application when I'm at work. So I just want it to go to sleep when I go home. The way I'm currently doing this is to use a separate tab in that window and then switch to that tab and "hibernate background tabs". The ability to hibernate the currently active tab would thus make things a bit easier.
Please implement this, make it optional though on settings. This would also act as a battery saver, sleeping tabs is a great feature and Microsoft Edge already has it and it's super effective and useful to reduce memory usage, improve performance and battery life overall of the browser. Something Vivaldi really needs.
MinaWaheed9697
+1 Yes, it'll be perfect feature.
+1 What are the chances of this getting implemented @Pesala any time soon?
Pesala Ambassador
@gzg06 With 5,496 feature requests, and a small team, those needed by few users or difficult to implement may have to wait for a long time. Wherever you see that a feature is tagged as In Progress, it may get done this year rather than next.
@pesala Thank you for the fast reply and the inforamtion I was not aware of the In Progress tagged.
barbudo2005
In the meantime use the extension The Great Suspender Original:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/the-great-suspender-origi/ahmkjjgdligadogjedmnogbpbcpofeeo