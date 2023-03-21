Hello,

Since many heavy pages eat a lot of RAM this feature will help Vivaldi's users to have better UX.

It would be very useful to have an option to automatically hibernate unused opened tabs to save RAM while browsing and have better user experience.

To be honest, extensions of this kind already exist, but I believe that is better to have it as a native option in the browser than to use extensions.

For example:

There should be an option in the settings of tabs which would have options:

to activate "auto hibernate tabs" inactive for more than [ number of minutes ] ,

inactive for more than , and also a checkbox to select whether to hibernate pinned tabs or not.

Thanks for considering the feature.

Best,

Adnan Halilovic

Web Developer

//MODEDIT: similar request: Hibernation by default