Hibernation by default. I'm sure this was asked for before, but I need/want the tabs to automatically go hibernation when in the background, unless I mark them as "always awake".

Recently, the CPU fan starts to make loud noise and each time the Activity Monitor shows one or two "Vivaldi Helper" processes using a lot of CPU time. I then go to the Vivaldi window and invoke the "Hibernate Background Tabs" function. This stops the high CPU activity. This problem occurs, say, 2--5 times a day.

I haven't identified which tabs are the culprits. The "Task Manager" of Vivaldi usually shows "Browser" consuming the CPU time.

(I have the "Lazy Load Restored Tabs" switched on, but I guess this is a different functionality from the feature I'm asking for.)

//MODEDIT: similar request: Auto Hibernate Tabs by a Rule (memory saving and speed up feature)