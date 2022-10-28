Bookmarklets replaces the URL in the address bar
When you trigger a JavaScript bookmarklet it replaces the URL in the address bar. This is inconsistent with other browsers, looks strange, and the user loses the url. The url should not change when triggering a bookmarklet.
As a workaround, you can either
- clone the tab after the URL has been replaced to recover its URL, or
- add
if(history.replaceState){history.replaceState({},null,location.href);};
as the last command in the bookmarklet, i.e. just before
})();at the end, in order for the URL in the address bar to reappear after triggering the bookmarklet.
I can't believe they still haven't fixed this, Vivaldi must be the only browser that doesn't handle bookmarklets correctly.
@valiowk said in Bookmarklets replaces the URL in the address bar:
if(history.replaceState){history.replaceState({},null,location.href);};
I tried you trick @valiowk, but I can't get it to work. The URL still contains the JavaScript code. I even tried with a setTimeout around the replaceState, but that didn't help.
@postbb This bug was previously fixed when the code for the address bar was rewritten (I was able to remove the workaround extra code from my bookmarklets previously), but has returned as a regression, and you're correct that the old workaround no longer works anymore. I've reported the bug as VB-66045.
@valiowk said in Bookmarklets replaces the URL in the address bar:
I've reported the bug as VB-66045.
Thanks for reporting the bug! Are there some way to follow the status of a bug?
dmcritchie
@valiowk
workaround worked for me today 2020-04-22, with Vivaldi 3.0.1874.23 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows 10 OS Version 1903 (Build 18362.778),
but I thought that (); (open & close paren & semicolon) that I have at the end of my bookmarklets was supposed to do what the workaround fixes. I'm guessing it won't be fixed unless Chrome fixes their stuff for Chromium.
Hello,
it seems that with latest version of Vivaldi, using a bookmarklet might cause a small issue.
Example :
I have a bookmarklet to scroll automatically on a page (preventing for scrolling a long way with the mouse).
With previous versions of Vivaldi, using that bookmarklet was "transparent", but now, it replaces the url of the website (and the javascript code appears now in the address bar).
Best regards.
Okay, so firt of all you need a bookmarklet, and in my case this one :
1-Install this bookmarklet : http://tim.theenchanter.com/2008/08/autoscroll-in-safari-firefox.html
2-Once saved in your bookmarks, just go to a website with infinite scroll layout (like Facebook, ArtStation, Instagram,...)
3-Click on your bookmarklet to begin the automatic scroll. This version allows you to choose the speed (just type 1-9) or stop (0).
With previous versions, when using the bookmarklet, the url in the address bar does not change. Now, I have the code in it, and if I want to change some data in the bookmark by clicking on the black icon from the address bar* (to change the description, very useful to add some tips), it will change the data bookmarklet, not the one for the website.
*
@darkwolf I can confirm this, and that it does not happen in Vivaldi 3.6.
Please report a bug here:
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
Done, I've created a Jira.
Thanks for confirmation on that issue.
Could you please tell your ticket reference here, for future follow up.
I have the same issue.
@jesus2099 said in Issue with bookmarklets and address Bar:
Could you please tell your ticket reference here, for future follow up.
I have the same issue.
Hi,
sure, it's VB-78168
BR
I confirm this misbehaviour still occurs.
@ayespy (@Gwen-Dragon left, apparently), why was VB-66045 closed as invalid?
Can you reopen it after reading this topic, maybe changing its category or something?
@jesus2099 Your issue was a duplicate of VB-18245
"javascript stays in address bar" which was fixed in 2020.
Sorry to say, but fixed bug reports are not reopened as i know.
I am unhappy, that bug regressed and came back.
My new report is VB-82445 "[Regression] javascript stays in address bar" – was Confirmed.
Hay miles de bookmarklets. No interesa de cual se trate. Tengo la versión 5.4 y sigue con la misma anomalía.
@jasantes
Workaround. Add this one to the line end of the bookmarklets.
;window.history.replaceState({},"",location.href);
This workaround didn't work well for someone in the older topic (VB-82445): https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/31409/bookmarklets-replaces-the-url-in-the-address-bar
But it seems to work according to your other topic.
I didn't try it, I am to lazy to change bookmarklets and then revert when the bug is fixed.
It's it a Chrome bug, maybe?
- VB-45352 – master bug confirmed by DoctorG
“Execution of a javascript code in the URL leave command there”
- VB-78168
- VB-82445
- VB-45352 – master bug confirmed by DoctorG
There is now a duplicate topic (VB-78168): https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/58467/issue-with-bookmarklets-and-address-bar
@DoctorG Masterbug VB-45352 "Execution of a javascript code in the URL leave command there" - Confirmed.
If they are in a folder,
Duplicate it, rename/move the original Folder, edit the Bookmarklets.
Delete them once officially fixed.
Could be done as well if dispersed.