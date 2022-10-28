Okay, so firt of all you need a bookmarklet, and in my case this one :

1-Install this bookmarklet : http://tim.theenchanter.com/2008/08/autoscroll-in-safari-firefox.html

2-Once saved in your bookmarks, just go to a website with infinite scroll layout (like Facebook, ArtStation, Instagram,...)

3-Click on your bookmarklet to begin the automatic scroll. This version allows you to choose the speed (just type 1-9) or stop (0).

With previous versions, when using the bookmarklet, the url in the address bar does not change. Now, I have the code in it, and if I want to change some data in the bookmark by clicking on the black icon from the address bar* (to change the description, very useful to add some tips), it will change the data bookmarklet, not the one for the website.

