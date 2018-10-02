Place Address Bar in Window Chrome
Right now only the tab bar can be placed within the window chrome. It would be nice if this were an option for when people move their tabs to left/right/bottom. Personally, I'd default to moving the address bar up and then allow them to prevent it and keep a blank window border if they wanted.
Something along these lines. Sorry I didn't feel like accounting for the gradient in my mockup.
@omen_20 A good workaround at the moment is to assign shortcuts to show/hide address bar and show/hide tab bar, then work in fullscreen mode. Use the shortcuts to show toolbars in fullscreen mode.
I have same idea..
This is would be great if the Address Bar embedded to Window like Tab Bar. Another button (like snapshot button) at the Status Bar can be moved to the Window too while the Status Bar set to hidden.
Feels like have more spaces. For me, space so much matter on the browser. Make Vivaldi the only browser that put me in control of my browser, Vivaldi vision.
Keep the good work team, we will support you.
This request has been done for a while. Disable the show titlebar option in settings > appearance
