Option to close pinned tabs when closing a window
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
When closing a window with pinned tabs, close them instead of moving to another window.
-
Moreover, pinned tabs transferred from a regular window to a private window still share the context of a regular window (one can check that one remains logged in to sites that one logged into in a regular window but not private window), although in the address bar there is the key that says "Private Browsing". This is misleading and a potential privacy hazard.
On the other hand, does this indicate that we may be closer to having private tabs?
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@valiowk said in Option to close pinned tabs when closing a window:
does this indicate that we may be closer to having private tabs?
I have no idea (probably not, unfortunately), but it's the second most-wanted feature for me (right after the built-in mail client).
-
pauloaguia Translator
@pafflick said in Option to close pinned tabs when closing a window:
I'd like an option in Settings to disable this feature.
I would request it the other way around: An option to enable the feature.
I think what most people expect is for the pinned tabs to disappear when closing the window. I'm assuming there is some sort of scenario where it makes sense to move the pinned tabs to another window (otherwise I don't see why it would have been implemented), but it's to accommodate that scenario that such an option would make sense - to activate the feature, which would be disabled by default.
-
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@pauloaguia said in Option to close pinned tabs when closing a window:
I would request it the other way around: An option to enable the feature.
And that would change what exactly? I just want to get rid of this weird (IMO) behaviour.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@pafflick I think the assumption is that not moving pinned tabs to another window on closing a window with pinned tabs should be the default behaviour. A setting:Moved pinned tabs to other window
could be enabled by default to protect unwary newbies.
-
zentechinc
yeah, this is a much wanted feature for me as well. This behavior totally hampers any attempt at having a rich, multi-window session.
@Pesala thanks for pointing me to this thread.
I know its 2 years old, which is about the time they actually started this newer behavior, but here's hoping they are looking into it.
-
ArtyMcLabin
would really love to see this feature. currently pinned tabs are useless until that's fixed.
i even have these pinned tabs saved as session so they wouldn't get lost, but each time i close the session - the other window gets +4 pinned tabs.. now it has like 5 copies of each pinned tab because of it. it;s horrible
-
dzelectron
A much-needed feature. I am forced to use a different browser for my work, just so my Vivaldi session doesn't get cluttered with the copies of pinned tabs from the closed second window.
-
I am also having this problem. I would very much like to disable this "feature" (bug).
I'm using an extension called Workona for tab/workspace management and it creates its own pinned tabs. I don't want to preserve those tabs when closing a window.
-
saintscout
+1 for this to be a setting.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@saintscout Vote for the first post if you haven't already done so. (Voting again will remove your vote).
-
I just stumbled upon this, thinking it's something new, but apparently it isn't.
I also find the current behaviour a bit inconsistent. If I have more than one window, closing the window with pinned tabs would move the pinned tabs to one of the other windows. If the window with pinned tabs is the only one, closing it would close Vivaldi (seemingly following the logic of showing the exit dialogue/close window dialogue regardless of whether pinned tabs exist). I'm thinking that something should be preventing closing a window with pinned tabs - at least as a warning. Maybe this can be hooked into the default exit/close window confirmation - thus instead of just "on" and "off", they could have a third state: "on when pinned tabs exist".
I somewhat agree with the notion that if you have something important to keep, you should move it to another window yourself, but I disagree as well: sometimes I just forget, and if e.g. I have a rather long post in progress and the page itself doesn't ask confirm closing the tab, it could lead to extra work if I accidentally close it.
-
chiming in to say I also want this feature. I like to organize my sessions into individual windows and have specific pinned tabs per window, really don't like those tabs migrating someplace else when I close a window.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
- wanting this!
-
Alternatively, pop up a dialog asking what you want to do with the pinned tabs in that window:
- Close only unpinned and keep the window
- Close the window and move the pinned to the next non-private window (only available if other non-private windows are available)
- Close the window and discard the pinned tabs