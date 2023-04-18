Option to Remove/Hide Menu Bar
Because of keyboard shortcuts there is no need to have menu (file, edit, view...). This would make ui feel bit cleaner and of course there would be more space.
If you go into Settings -> Appearance -> Menu, you can already hide the menu bar :
Yes, thanks, but it just hides those names in the menu and adds image instead. I would like to get the whole bar removed to free that space. Ctrl+F11 does that, but then the ui is totally gone.
@jarsa Sorry, I'm not sure to understand. When I chose the Vivaldi Button instead of the Horizontal Menu, the entire menu bar disappears.
instead of
Or do you have another configuration?
Ok. That is what I want But when I choose the Vivaldi Button the bar is still there with that button:
And with the Horizontal menu it's like this:
I'm using Ubuntu 18.04 with Unity and maybe that is the reason. I have to search this little bit more and I can allways use css if nothing else helps. Thank You very much.
JoelYoung Ambassador
@jarsa Do you have the following option in Ubuntu?
Settings > Appearance > Window Appearance > Use Native Window
Try unticking that option if it's there for you. In Windows, that entire bar disappears as long as you're using the 'Vivaldi Button' option with it.
A Former User
@jarsa Where do you have tabs? If not on the top the bar always shows.
My tab bar position is left and if I change it to the top everything works. So after all this I know why I can't hide that menu and I want to thank you all for that. And I still would like to have option to remove the menu bar easily, no matter what my other settings are.
However Vivaldi is a great browser and this is just a kind of fine adjustment. I'm happy with it
A Former User
@jarsa Maybe this line of code?
#header { display: none; }
But it removes the bar with close etc. buttons. And menu still accessible with
Alt.
Edit: tested only on Win.
Here is one of my mod for header & titlebar, u can customize it to fit your need:
/* minimal maximized header */ #browser:not(.native):not(.horizontal-menu):not(.tabs-top).maximized #header { background-color: black; min-height: 1px; } /* automate titlebar */ #browser:not(.native):not(.horizontal-menu):not(.tabs-top).maximized #header:hover #pagetitle { z-index: 1; top: 35px; opacity: 0.95; background: linear-gradient(180deg, var(--colorBg) 80%, transparent); } /* windows button mod */ #browser:not(.native):not(.horizontal-menu):not(.tabs-top).maximized #header:hover button.vivaldi { border-top: 1px dashed white; left: -6px;} #browser:not(.native):not(.horizontal-menu):not(.tabs-top).maximized .window-buttongroup button { border-top: 1px solid transparent; } #browser:not(.native):not(.horizontal-menu):not(.tabs-top).maximized #header:hover .window-buttongroup button.window-minimize { border-top: 1px solid white; margin-right: 2.5px;} #browser:not(.native):not(.horizontal-menu):not(.tabs-top).maximized #header:hover .window-buttongroup button.window-maximize { border-top: 1px solid cyan; margin-right: 2.5px;} #browser:not(.native):not(.horizontal-menu):not(.tabs-top).maximized #header:hover .window-buttongroup button.window-close { border-top: 1px solid red; } #browser:not(.native):not(.horizontal-menu):not(.tabs-top).maximized .window-buttongroup button:hover { border-top: 1px dotted lavender !important; } #browser:not(.native):not(.horizontal-menu):not(.tabs-top).maximized .window-buttongroup button.window-minimize:hover:after { content: "Minimize"; position: absolute; z-index: 10; top:36px; right: 1px; padding: 0px 5px; color:gray; background: beige;} #browser:not(.native):not(.horizontal-menu):not(.tabs-top).maximized .window-buttongroup button.window-maximize:hover:after { content: "Maximize"; position: absolute; z-index: 10; top:36px; right: 1px; padding: 0px 5px; color:darkblue; background: aliceblue;} #browser:not(.native):not(.horizontal-menu):not(.tabs-top).maximized .window-buttongroup button.window-close:hover:after { content: "Close"; position: absolute; z-index: 10; top:36px; right: 1px; padding: 0px 5px; color:firebrick; background: MISTYROSE;}
JoelYoung Ambassador
@jarsa Did you see my post? Does Ubuntu not have the option I described?
A Former User
@dude99 Wow, looks very good.
@JoelYoung There is the option, and I tested it. It didn't change the way menubar behaves though. However, it raised the open tabs title to the ubuntus top bar, so that was great. I think that css is the only way to get quick solution to this problem.
@potmeklecbohdan and @dude99 I'll test these soon.
Thanks again
hombresg77
Thank you! Confirmed working in Linux (Fedora 36, KDE plasma).
I have the Native Window setting on under Appearance.
