@PandaSoli It is not recommended to reopen a 5+ year old thread, starting a new thread would have been better.

I suspect that a your problem is caused by the fact that you are on version 5.5, not the current version 6.5.

My guess is that your Vivaldi repository URL or configuration is bad (which AFAIK can happen if the repo URL and config is configured manually; it is set correctly when installing from a downloaded deb file, and updated as new versions are downloaded and installed), so you might not be getting updates.

Having such an old version (it was released in October 2022, well over a year ago; 5.6 was released in December 2022), Netflix (and other DRM sites) may be blocking you because your Chromium version is very old. In fact, IIRC DRM sites tend to start blocking the old Extended Stable version, as soon as the next one is released.