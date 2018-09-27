Netflix Widevine Problem Update
Hello, I recently installed new 2.0.1309.29 and tried to play a movie on Netflix. I got an error code "M7701-1003" .. so I went to chrome://components and clicked on WidevineCdm check update and that download and fix my problem.
Just want you to know if someone has the same error, and Vivaldi team for fix have a nice day.
Pesala Ambassador
@gh0stzk Thanks for letting us know. I hope it helps someone.
Fix on mac computers. Similar to windows hosts...
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/30631/netflix-widevine-problem-update-mac
@gwen-dragon
Same NETFLIX problem here, but WidevineCdn says it is up to date.
Netflix error: M7701-1003
Vivaldi: 2.0.1309.37 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows Home 10, version 1803
WidevineCdn: Version: 4.10.1146.0
Suggestions anyone?
THANKS
I'm using Xubuntu (Ubuntu 22.04 LTS),
and my Vivaldi version is 5.5.2805.38 (Stable channel).
Everything is up-to-date, but i can't watching any movie in Netflix. I got the M7701-1003 error.
But I resolve it running:
- sudo dpkg --purge vivaldi.deb
- sudo dpkg -i vivlaid.deb
Basically reinstalling the browser.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@PandaSoli It is not recommended to reopen a 5+ year old thread, starting a new thread would have been better.
I suspect that a your problem is caused by the fact that you are on version 5.5, not the current version 6.5.
My guess is that your Vivaldi repository URL or configuration is bad (which AFAIK can happen if the repo URL and config is configured manually; it is set correctly when installing from a downloaded deb file, and updated as new versions are downloaded and installed), so you might not be getting updates.
Having such an old version (it was released in October 2022, well over a year ago; 5.6 was released in December 2022), Netflix (and other DRM sites) may be blocking you because your Chromium version is very old. In fact, IIRC DRM sites tend to start blocking the old Extended Stable version, as soon as the next one is released.