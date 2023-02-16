Firstly you will be able to see all the tabs from all the windows at a glance and easily switch between them.

Secondly it will be possible to drag a lot of tabs between windows at once.

Just select multiple tabs in the panel and drag them into another window. Curently it's only possible to drag or move tabs using context menu one at a time.

Edit: as @pauloaguia noted, several tabs can be selected in the tab bar using Ctrl or Shift and then moved using the context menu. But I think using window panel might be more handy - it can show long page titles and allows to search tabs. And after all if we already have the window panel then why not make it more useful?

Please also vote for the related request: Display "Synced tabs" folder in Window panel