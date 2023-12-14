Solved Display "Synced tabs" folder in Window panel
Similar to folder with last closed tabs there should be also sibling folder with synced tabs. So all of the window panel items should have corresponding tab bar items.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Beginning with Vivaldi 6.5, the Windows Panel now lets you easily access your Synced Tabs from other devices.
Also it would be great to have stacking support also for these synced tabs, so I could see groups I have on the other devices.
kjiempreecha
I would like to see either this or have different devices as their own panels instead of putting them all in the Window panel. I prefer using the Panels to using the Tab bar and usually disable the Tab bar, so I would like to have everything accessible in Panels.
ozoratsubasa
Really a good idea, mainly now I am using the Android version with sync enabled
I don't use tabs only window panel and lack of possibility to see synced tabs is really pain in the ass as I have to go to settings enable tabs panel and then click cloud icon.
Real life example: I recently swapped out laptops and struggled to find where the old computers sync'd tabs were.
In terms of organization, it makes sense that everything would be under the Window sidebar, whether as a top level of Remote Tabs or just computer name.
Using the same icon for the sync enabled in the lower left as the sync'd tabs in the upper right just adds to the confusion.
iainhallam
Would love to see synced tabs in a panel rather than a menu, as then I could have them open all the while. With the current design, the Window panel would make sense, otherwise, a new (optional?) panel would work, too.
I would like this feature alot!
+1, definitely useful to have!
pauloaguia Translator
@t0m1s said in Display "Synced tabs" folder in Window panel:
+1, definitely useful to have!
Then you should vote for it (by giving a thumbs up on the first post of this thread)
Good idea! I want this feature.
I often have many tabs on mobile.
It's bothering me to open some tabs at bottom on the list.
Btw, I think it's good a tabs group on remote tabs also shown like this on Desktop.
Marvelicious
Yep. I recently switched from using tabs to using the window panel for everything, and the one weakness of getting rid of the tab bar is that you lose access to remote sessions. I don't care if it gets its own panel, or if the remote sessions are added within the window panel, but some kind of access from the tab panel would be great.
Also, the spam filter on this forum seems to be a little megalomaniacal. Akismet thinks I'm a spammer. Nope, I just use a VPN because I travel...
KSB Ambassador
Just went looking for this, almost made a topic on it myself.
Clicking the cloud icon to see tabs on another device isn't the best when you have a ton of tabs open in another browser instance. For sure, at that point, you'd like to see the grouped tab breakdown from the window panel. I expected to see a Synced Tabs in that panel and didn't.
dacavetroll
Another vote for synced tabs in the window panel. I usually run with the tab bar off so synced tabs are inaccessible without turning it back on. It's... inconvenient.
Just turned off Tabs and I'm using Window Panel and this option would be soooooo coool.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
