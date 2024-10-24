Option for Most Visited Sites on Speed Dial
Beardedgeek72
After using Vivaldi for a few days I find the start page severely lacking. I have far more use of a dynamic auto-generated list of thumbs based on say the last 30 days of browsing history for most visited pages than static thumbs I have to manually add there.
I already have those in the bookmark bar, and with the added benefit of them always being present, not only in a new tab.
So, what I am proposing is EITHER an option like Opera, with static thumbs but a more active suggestions portion of the screen, OR (and I prefer this) a Firefox / Chrome model where you can choose to pin / edit thumbs but if you don't, it displays most visited sites there.
Why not just an (optional) speeddial folder named "most visited" which acts like the others?
Splitting SD between folders/visited will be bad on small screens while keeping separated is a more universal solution.
Beardedgeek72
@hadden89 That would work splendidly. The mechanic to already turn any bookmark folder into a speed dial is already there.
Firefox has an automatic folder in your bookmark bar that is the 10 most visited sites. If VIvaldi had the same, pointing the speed dial to that folder would solve it nicely.
antoine.luboz
Also let me mention the option where the thumbs are automatically classified within designated tabs in Vivaldi's speed dial according to the usage frequency. Something like the emoji's on Whatsapp for example. Basically I can have a speedial featuring let's say :
vivaldi's forum, gmail, youtube by default
if I click more often on youtube, then gmail then it will eventually become:
youtube, gmail, vivaldi's forum
HoneyPirate
I would love to have an most visited displaying option, I installed the FVD speed dial extension but it slows down the browser a lot
It's the thing I miss the most on this excellent browser.
The new dashboard has a "top sites" widget you can add in 7.0
