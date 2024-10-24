After using Vivaldi for a few days I find the start page severely lacking. I have far more use of a dynamic auto-generated list of thumbs based on say the last 30 days of browsing history for most visited pages than static thumbs I have to manually add there.

I already have those in the bookmark bar, and with the added benefit of them always being present, not only in a new tab.

So, what I am proposing is EITHER an option like Opera, with static thumbs but a more active suggestions portion of the screen, OR (and I prefer this) a Firefox / Chrome model where you can choose to pin / edit thumbs but if you don't, it displays most visited sites there.